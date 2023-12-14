D-day for Hibs’ Foley bid

Hibs duo Ben Kensell and Ian Gordon will today make submissions in front of a Scottish Football Association panel as they bid to get clearance for funding from American billionaire Bill Foley. The 78-year-old, who owns Bournemouth and has an interest in Lorient, wants to take up a minority shareholding in the Easter Road club – but Hibs need the SFA to rubber-stamp in the investment. Chief executive Kensell and director Gordon will sit in front of the SFA at Hampden and state Hibs’ case, although a timescale for a verdict has not been outlined. Hibs are hopeful that Scottish football’s governing body will give the green light for Foley’s involvement.

Sima enjoying life at Rangers

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell and director Ian Gordon will speak to the SFA today.

Abdallah Sima has opened the door to a permanent Rangers transfer after the Brighton loanee expressed how happy he is in Glasgow. The Senegalese forward is at Ibrox until the end of the season, but has performed well under manager Philippe Clement, with the Belgian boss understood to be keen to keep the 22-year-old on a permanent deal. Speaking ahead of tonight’s Europa League clash in Seville with Real Betis, Sima said: “You know, in football anything can happen. To be honest, I am really happy to be in Glasgow right now and wearing this special shirt for me. It is a team that I really like. I said in my first interview it was a club I really like. They have everything for me to be happy. I am happy to be here and I hope we are going to find some things from here. I am happy to be here and to be helping the team now."

Cantwell to miss Betis tie

Rangers have further selection issues ahead of their match in Spain after it was revealed that playmaker Todd Cantwell will miss the match. The 25-year-old has been ruled out “because of personal circumstances”. Cantwell’s absence leaves Clement’s team especially light in midfield as Nicolas Raskin, Ryan Jack and Tom Lawrence could all miss out due to injury issues. A draw or defeat against Betis opens the door for Sparta Prague to leapfrog them into second place and consign the Gers to Europa Conference League football after Christmas.

Aberdeen’s Miovski sweat

Aberdeen are also in action this evening in the Europa Conference League as they welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to Pittodrie in a dead rubber match. They have their own fitness concerns over star striker Bojan Miovski, who limped off in the 2-1 weekend win over Hearts. The North Macedonian is the Dons’ talisman, having scored 12 goals this season. Speaking in yesterday’s press conference, manager Barry Robson said: “We are still waiting on Bojan and we will see how he is in the morning. Hopefully it is nothing too serious but we will make a decision on him tomorrow. It is a hamstring issue he has. We are trying to give him every opportunity.”

Hearts AGM

Hearts hold their annual general meeting this morning at Tynecastle Park. The club’s hierarchy are expected to address matters on and off the pitch, with a new hotel set to be built at the club’s stadium. The Jambos currently sit sixth in the cinch Premiership and there has been some fan unrest this season due to performances under current manager Steven Naismith.

