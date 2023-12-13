Celtic’s Gustaf Lagerbielke heads home the late winner against Feyenoord. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers reflected on the “irony” of Gustaf Lagerbielke’s added time winner in the 2-1 over Feyenoord at the close of the club’s exasperating Champions League campaign that had begun with the Swede being implicated in a match-losing contribution with his red card in the opening game 2-0 loss to the Rotterdam side.

As the Irishman maintained the importance of “clearing” a “barrier” with a first home victory in the competition for 10 years, could allow them to “look forward” in a bid to return to a revamped, one 36-team Champions League set-up next year, he praised Lagerbielke for stepping up on the back of little involvement in the senior set-up since his £3m move for IF Elfsborg in the summer. The 23-year-old’s introduction as a 75th minute substitute for the equally fringe performer Stephen Welsh ending two-and-a-half months without an appearance in the first team.

“It was a great moment for him because he hasn’t been involved in recent squads, other guys have been in front of him,” the Celtic manager said. “But his attitude in training in the main has been superb. He has always been ready, so to come in after the irony of being sent off over there and getting the winning goal was great. It was a really nice moment for him.”

It was an unexpected denounement after Celtic had found themselves on the rack after conceding an 82nd minute equaliser having taken the lead half an hour in from a Luis Palma penalty, and that was not lost on Rodgers.

“The players showed that they’ve learned throughout the process because we’ve seen games over the years where the equaliser comes and then the other team go on to get the winner,” he said. “So you’ve got to tip the hat to the players because the mentality in the game was very, very good. Some people might say this was a nothing game but it meant everything to us in the process we are in – to get the victory and feel the confidence of being able to compete at this level.

“I think over the course of this competition we’ve shown moments of potential. Especially at home. We could have been sat on nine points just from our three home games. But they thoroughly deserved it tonight. They put everything into the game and it’s always nice to get the win late on.

"I said to the players that [the 15 games without a Champions League win] wasn’t a burden they had to carry. Especially when we have new players in. But, clearly, the longer it goes on then... The thing is that it shows you the challenges of the Champions League. We are very determined over the course of my time here to improve on that record.