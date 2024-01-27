Most clubs are still expected to do business this month – with Hibs hoping to have a player in before kick-off against Kilmarnock.

Hibs chase Cherries duo

Hibs have been linked with two Bournemouth players as manager Nick Montgomery tries to strengthen his squad. Welsh defender Owen Bevan, 20, and midfielder Nathan Moriah-Welsh, 21, are reported to be transfer targets for the Hibees, who are light in defence and want a replacement for midfielder Jimmy Jeggo, who is heading back to Australia. Montgomery hinted in his pre-match press conference ahead of facing Kilmarnock on Saturday that he could have a player in before kick-off. Bevan has been on loan at Cheltenham Town this season, while Moriah-Welsh is a Guyana internationalist. Bournemouth – who are owned by prospective Hibs investor Bill Foley – have already loaned playmaker Emiliano Marcondes to the Easter Road outfit in this window.

Bournemouth's Welsh defender Owen Bevan has been linked with a move to Hibs.

Celtic defender on way out

Celtic centre-half Yuki Kobayashi is expected to leave Glasgow in this window and two teams in the United States have emerged as potential suitors. MLS outfits Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas are claimed to want the Japanese defender on a loan deal. Kobayashi has not been part of the Celtic first-team squad since Brendan Rodgers took over and has been told he is free to depart before the end of January.

Abada hands-off warning

Celtic forward Liel Abada is being monitored by a number of clubs, but manager Rodgers is not going to entertain any bids for the Israeli during this window. “I know there have been stories generated for whatever reason around him, probably trying to second guess what has been going on with Liel,” said Rodgers. “It’s very, very simple. Liel was out injured for a long period of time, he has gone back in, and again he is a player I am excited to work with, that I can improve.” Full story here.

Rangers set for more signings

Rangers announced the arrival of Mohamed Diomande yesterday and the Ivorian is unlikely to be the last signing of the window. Manager Philippe Clement has consistently said that the club is working around the clock for new players and the next arrival could be Brazilian left-back Jefle, who currently plays for APOEL in Cyprus. The 20-year-old is currently on loan from Fluminense and multiple reports claim that a deal has been reached for that loan to be terminated, allowing him to move to Ibrox.

Dundee sign Mellon

Dundee have signed Scotland Under-21 international striker Michael Mellon – the son of former Dundee United manager Micky Mellon. Mellon is the third loan signing to arrive at Dens Park this month from Burnley after the clubs agreed a new formal partnership. The 20-year-old scored 15 goals for Morecambe in the first half of the season after being signed on loan by Derek Adams. “He is a player of such high calibre and a player that we’ve been tracking for a long time,” Dundee manager Docherty said. “We are indebted to Burnley Football Club and our partnership with them for helping us bring Michael in when he had so many suitors.”

