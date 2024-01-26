Celtic won't let Liel Abada leave this transfer window despite speculation on his future
Brendan Rodgers says Liel Abada is “a real integral part” of his plans and won’t let him leave the club in this window.
The conflict in his homeland has left the Israeli in a difficult position given the pro-Palestinian stance adopted by many Celtic supporters. Clubs in England, France and Germany have all been credited with an interest in signing the 22-year-old but Rodgers is adamant the winger won’t be going anywhere.
“There’s nothing on Liel,” said the Celtic manager who revealed there had been no firm inquiries as to Abada’s availability. “I know there have been stories generated for whatever reason around him, probably trying to second guess what has been going on with Liel. It’s very, very simple. Liel was out injured for a long period of time, he has gone back in, and again he is a player I am excited to work with, that I can improve.
“He’s a player that I spoke to very early on, and he comes to me and we speak, and his focus is very much on being here at Celtic and developing. Now, it’s natural with the difficulties that are happening in his homeland, you can’t ignore that. But he’s not someone that we want to sell. He’s a real integral part of what we want to do here, and I’ve always said before that when the availability of players is there and you have the right types of players, the football will look different. You just see with him alone coming back in the difference he then makes to our team. So, I won’t be in a hurry to want to lose that.”