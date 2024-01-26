Celtic won't let Liel Abada leave this transfer window despite speculation on his future

Brendan Rodgers says Liel Abada is “a real integral part” of his plans and won’t let him leave the club in this window.

The conflict in his homeland has left the Israeli in a difficult position given the pro-Palestinian stance adopted by many Celtic supporters. Clubs in England, France and Germany have all been credited with an interest in signing the 22-year-old but Rodgers is adamant the winger won’t be going anywhere.

“There’s nothing on Liel,” said the Celtic manager who revealed there had been no firm inquiries as to Abada’s availability. “I know there have been stories generated for whatever reason around him, probably trying to second guess what has been going on with Liel. It’s very, very simple. Liel was out injured for a long period of time, he has gone back in, and again he is a player I am excited to work with, that I can improve.

Brendan Rodgers believes Liel Abada has a big part to play for Celtic in the second half of the season.