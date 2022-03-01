Why Hearts wanted to retain Andy Halliday as Robbie Neilson makes Michael Smith comparison - Peter Haring contract latest

The 30-year-old was handed a new two-year deal earlier this week after what proved “very easy negotiations”.

Having joined the club in September 2020 following his release from Rangers, Halliday has become a key first-team squad member, filling in a variety of roles during his time at Tynecastle Park.

The player spoke about using his experience to help younger players, while Neilson outlined what he sees as his role going forward.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson handed Andy Halliday a new deal. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

"I think it’s important we build a squad here where yes we’re trying to bring the average age down but you also need experienced players who have been there and got the t-shirt,” he said.

“Andy falls into the same bracket as Michael Smith. He’s played at the highest level, has great experience and can cover a number of positions for us.

"On Saturday he came on at right-back, he’s played left-back, left wing-back, he’s played centre-mid, No10, left centre-half.

"Michael covers the same on the other side. I think it’s really important when you build a squad to move forwards we have guys like that.

“Andy has probably played 19 or 20 games so far this season and it’s been different positions. He understands the role he has to play within the group and that’s on the pitch and off the pitch.

“He brings that understanding of what’s expected when you’re at a big club, the pressures that come with it and how to deal with it.

"These guys coming in who are 21-23 need people around them they can talk to who understand.”

A number of the club's fans are curious about the future of Peter Haring. The Austrian is out of contract at the end of the season and the only first-team regular yet to extend his stay.

"At the moment we’re still deciding what to do with the other guys,” Neilson said. “We’ve still got a few out of contract and some still contracted who might move on.“We’ve still got to make decisions on them.

"In football you have to perform on the pitch. If you do that then you have a chance of staying for longer.

“But we also have to try to progress the club forward which is really important to us.”