Craig Halkett's Hearts importance outlined as team 'on course' for points target

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The comfortable manner and clean sheet in the 2-0 win at St Mirren was therefore not a huge surprise.

Across the season, the 26-year-old has developed into a central figure of the team's success and a reliable presence in the eyes of supporters.

No player in the Premiership can better the centre-back’s 77.58 per cent aerial dual success rate. A huge quality to have in the Scottish top-flight.

Craig Halkett has been one of Hearts' most important players this season. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

He is one of those players who, when fit, starts for Robbie Neilson. In the 22 league games he has played this campaign, Hearts have a 54.6 per cent win ratio. When he's been absent it drops to 16.7 per cent.

Understandably Neilson is "delighted" to have him back fit.

"I think he makes a massive difference to the team," he said. “I think he gives you that platform to go and play.

“In aerial duels, when teams go direct Craig and John together, winning the first contact allows you to be on the front foot as opposed to the back foot.

"He’s a huge part of the team at the moment.”

Scotland boss Steve Clarke was present in Paisley for the 2-0 win over St Mirren and Neilson reckons Halkett will be one of a few Hearts players he’ll be keeping an eye on.

"John [Souttar] and Craig [Gordon] are in that Scotland group already," he said.

"Craig Halkett, although he is just back from injury, has been fantastic for us all season. Barrie McKay has been outstanding. Stephen Kingsley has been great for us on the left side of the back three.

"There are a number of players there who I think maybe won't be in the squad but will definitely be in Steve's thoughts.”

Competitive Premiership

Halkett's return will aid Hearts after a small blip which saw performances and results frustrate fans.

It’s not only the Tynecastle Park side who have suffered such a fate, such is the competitiveness of the Premiership.

Looking at the league table, Hearts are the only team who have no real direct competition but Neilson revealed the team are “still on course” to reach the points target set at the start of the season.

"We looked over the last ten or 12 years to see what you had to get to almost guarantee third,” he said. “We’re not far off that at the moment. A lot of the time that’s dependent on the rest of the teams in the league.

"With the league this season being extremely competitive, nobody has really been able to put wins together. Generally you’ll have Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, going on runs. But everyone seems to be stalling a wee bit.

"I said at the start of the season this league is probably the most competitive it’s been for a long time.”

He added: "We have our own expectations. When we came up from the Championship, we spoke externally about the top six. Realistically, we were looking for top three or top four. That's what we want and that's where I believe this team should be.

"We have a good group here and, when you're playing at Hearts, you have to expect the pressure to be there."