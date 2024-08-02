Why Hearts are starting to tire of Lawrence Shankland Rangers-Celtic stories with ‘no merit’

No bids, no conversations over star striker who is continually linked with move away

Steven Naismith has issued a blunt response to the almost perpetual speculation linking Lawrence Shankland with a move away from Hearts.

The striker, who has scored 59 goals in 94 games during two seasons with the Tynecastle club, has been touted for a transfer to both Rangers and Celtic this week and Naismith is starting to tire of it, hitting out at stories with “no merit”. Shankland, who turns 29 next weekend, has entered the final year of his contract but the Hearts head coach is insistent there have been no bids for his captain, or indeed any of his players. The only offer Hearts have entertained this summer was the £1 million deal they agreed with Birmingham City for the sale of left-back Alex Cochrane.

“The whole Shankland thing, I think I’ll speak about it now, I’m not going to answer it again in terms of if there’s another story in the paper that’s got no merit,” Naismith said on the eve of Hearts’ season-opener which just happens to be against Rangers. “So, there’s no conversations, there’s no bids, there’s nothing other than what we had for Alex Cochrane. That’s where it’s at, so next week when he might be going somewhere, he might be on a list or might not be on a list, it’ll be the same answer.”

Hearts' Lawrence Shankland was Scotland's top goalscorer last season and has been linked with both Rangers and Celtic. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Shankland has been an outstanding signing for Hearts and was Scotland’s top league scorer across all four divisions last season with 24 goals, the same number he got during his first campaign in Gorgie. He could leave Hearts for free next summer and the club may feel that is a financial blow they can absorb if he continues such prolific form. In the meantime they will look for him to take up where he left off last season when he scored against Rangers in a 3-3 draw in the final match of the campaign.

Ahead of the Saturday lunchtime kick-off at Tynecastle Naismith is more concerned with adding to his squad and is on the verge of completing a deal to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Malachi Boateng who was spotted at the Hearts training base on Friday. Naismith has also confirmed the club’s interest in the Colombian international left-back Andres Salazar who is being lined up for a loan move from Atletico Nacional and would effectively replace Cochrane.

The signing of Boateng is more imminent, and the Hearts coach believes he would add defensive ballast to the midfield. He has played previously in Scotland on loan at Queen’s Park and Dundee, impressing in both stints, and Naismith hasn’t ruled out the possibility of completing the deal in time for the Rangers game. “Hopefully,” he said. “We'll see if he's involved or not [against Rangers]. He is athletic, he has a physicality about him and he's comfortable receiving the ball in the middle of the pitch which is a really good quality to have.”

