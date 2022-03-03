Why Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin was 'disappointed' with Robbie Neilson as he pinpoints turning point and Lewis Ferguson penalty future

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. (Photo by Bruce White / SNS Group)

The midfielder earned a chance to bring the Dons back into the game when they trailed by two goals having been felled by Nathaniel Atkinson.

Despite the spot kick being missed, Neilson believed Ferguson had conned referee Steven McLean.

“I think it is a wee bit disappointing if Robbie is talking along those lines,” Goodwin said. “He's won the game fair and square tonight. They were the better team.

"I have a lot of time for Robbie, we speak quite often but if he has made those comments then I am quite disappointed because Lewis is not a diver. There was contact, he went over and Steven McLean thought it warranted a penalty and so be it.

"I think Robbie should focus on the positives of his own team because I thought they were excellent, they played really well and deserved their victory.”

Goodwin revealed Ferguson would likely remain on penalty duties.

“He showed a bit of courage to get up and take it,” the manager said.

"He has scored plenty between the start of the season and now and no doubt will take the next one and put it in the back of the net.”

The Aberdeen boss felt a more contentious decision than the penalty was the first-half disallowed goal of Declan Gallagher.

McLean punished the centre-back for a foul before he had headed past Craig Gordon when the game was 0-0.

“I can't sit here and allow the goal we had chalked off pass by because I felt it was a legitimate goal,” Goodwin said.

"The referee deemed Declan Gallagher to have fouled the young lad Simms in the build-up to the goal. There was absolutely no foul, that goal should have stood.

"If he had given it for offside I would have understood a bit more but having watched it back from a couple of different angles, the goal was good and should have stood and that would have put us in front.

"I wouldn't say we deserved to be in front at the time but it would have put a completely different reflection on the game. The Hearts fans would have got edgy and that may have stemmed onto the pitch. That goal for me is a big turning point in the game.”