Raging Robbie Neilson brands Lewis Ferguson a diver as Hearts boss calls on SFA to punish Aberdeen man

Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson goes down inside the box and wins the penalty which upset Hearts boss Robbie Neilson. (Photo by Bruce White / SNS Group)

Accusing the Aberdeen midfielder of conning referee Steven McLean in the second half, when he tumbled to the turf the Gorgie boss said that justice was done when goalkeeper Craig Gordon leapt to save the 70th minute penalty as the capital side ran out 2-0 winners at Tynecastle.

“It’s a dive,” stated Neilson. “I’ve seen it already. But even at the time I thought it was.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I don’t blame the referee. The player has tried to con him and managed to do that. It’s just disappointing. I’d like to think the compliance officer will have a good look at it because we dominated the game, creating chances. They go up the pitch, con the referee and could have got back in the game.

Stephen Kingsley puts Hearts 2-0 ahead against Aberdeen at Tynecastle. (Photo by Bruce White / SNS Group)

“If that ball goes in for the penalty, they are back in the game through someone conning the referee so I’m very, very disappointed in it.

“But Craig’s a top goalkeeper and I think that’s the word, justice. It shouldn’t have been a penalty. Thankfully Craig has pulled off another top save.”

As it was, it was a comfortable evening for the home side as they extended their lead in third place to 12 points as the teams behind them scramble for position as the league split looms into sight.

“I’m pleased. I thought but we were dominant throughout the game. We started well and had a couple of chances. Thankfully, we got the goal eventually and were pretty comfortable in the second half. All in all, a good night.”

Hearts took the game to their guests from the outset and that intent pleased Neilson, as did the goals from defenders John Souttar and then Stephen Kingsley.

‘We got after it. That’s more like Hearts. In front of a full house. I still think we could have been better. When Aberdeen started to sit in, we could have been more aggressive.”

Souttar’s 37th opener was a quality finish from a centre-back but that did not surprise his gaffer.

“He’s a good player. John could play anywhere, he could probably play up front if you put him there. I was pleased to get goals from set plays. The analysts have been doing a lot of work on it in sessions and it’s pleasing to get two from them.”

Kingsley’s goal contribution, a bulleted header on the hour mark, settled things, even before that penalty save.

“I think John, Stephen and Craig Halkett have given us real solidity. We’ve missed John for a bit and Halkett, so having that base gives us strength.

“I’d prefer my strikers to score more, but it’s good we’ve got that.”

They now head to Tannadice on Saturday looking to make it three wins on the bounce.

“See when you’re at Hearts, it doesn’t matter where you are in the league. You need to win on Saturday. The two good results are done and dusted, no-one cares now.

“It’s about going to Tannadice and getting three points.”