What channel is Hearts v FC Zurich on? BBC TV details, injury blow, match info

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FC Zurich are the guests in the second leg of the Europa League play-off tie.

Hearts trail 2-1 from the first leg which was held in a rain-soaked St Gallen on Thursday with the Swiss champions favourites to progress from the tie.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robbie Neilson’s men know if they can overturn the one-goal deficit they could be pitted against some huge European teams. Roma, Manchester United, Arsenal, Lazio, Real Betis, Feyenoord and Monaco are all potential opponents.

There is the safety net of the Conference League. Defeat and Hearts would drop into the group stage of UEFA’s third competition.

The match is a sell-out with the remaining tickets snapped up over the weekend.

Here is all the information you need to know on how to watch the second leg…

Match details

Tynecastle Park will host Hearts v Zurich on Thursday. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Who: Hearts v FC Zurich

What: Europa League play-off second leg

Where: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh

When: Thursday, August 25. Kick-off 8pm.

How to watch

It was confirmed on Sportscene on Sunday that BBC Scotland will broadcast the game live once more. Coverage begins at 7.45pm for the encounter.

Team news

Robbie Neilson revealed the biggest doubt for Hearts was Craig Halkett. The centre-back limped out early in the first-leg with a hamstring injury, ending the night on crutches. Craig Gordon and Stephen Kingsley were left out of the squad for the Premiership clash with Celtic on Sunday but both should be available.

Neilson said: “The only one potentially that won’t make it will be Craig Halkett.

Zurich made ten changes for their cup tie on Sunday, which they won 4-0, ahead of Thursday’s second-leg.

Last meeting

You only have to go to last week when Hearts took the lead through a Lawrence Shankland penalty before conceding twice in a matter of minutes around the half-hour mark.

Anything else?