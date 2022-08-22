What channel is Hearts v FC Zurich on? BBC TV details, injury blow, match info
Hearts face one of their biggest home games since hosting Aberdeen in 2006 to clinch second spot behind Celtic in the league and with it qualification for the Champions League qualfying rounds.
FC Zurich are the guests in the second leg of the Europa League play-off tie.
Hearts trail 2-1 from the first leg which was held in a rain-soaked St Gallen on Thursday with the Swiss champions favourites to progress from the tie.
Robbie Neilson’s men know if they can overturn the one-goal deficit they could be pitted against some huge European teams. Roma, Manchester United, Arsenal, Lazio, Real Betis, Feyenoord and Monaco are all potential opponents.
There is the safety net of the Conference League. Defeat and Hearts would drop into the group stage of UEFA’s third competition.
The match is a sell-out with the remaining tickets snapped up over the weekend.
Here is all the information you need to know on how to watch the second leg…
Match details
Who: Hearts v FC Zurich
What: Europa League play-off second leg
Where: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh
When: Thursday, August 25. Kick-off 8pm.
How to watch
It was confirmed on Sportscene on Sunday that BBC Scotland will broadcast the game live once more. Coverage begins at 7.45pm for the encounter.
Team news
Robbie Neilson revealed the biggest doubt for Hearts was Craig Halkett. The centre-back limped out early in the first-leg with a hamstring injury, ending the night on crutches. Craig Gordon and Stephen Kingsley were left out of the squad for the Premiership clash with Celtic on Sunday but both should be available.
Neilson said: “The only one potentially that won’t make it will be Craig Halkett.
Zurich made ten changes for their cup tie on Sunday, which they won 4-0, ahead of Thursday’s second-leg.
Last meeting
You only have to go to last week when Hearts took the lead through a Lawrence Shankland penalty before conceding twice in a matter of minutes around the half-hour mark.
Anything else?
This will be the first time Hearts host Swiss opposition since Lausanne–Sport in the 1963/64 Fairs Cup. Hearts won against Basel in 2004 but it took place in Switzerland in what was a five-team UEFA Cup group.
