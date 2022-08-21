Celtic v Hearts: Robbie Neilson explains why Craig Gordon is left out amongst 7 changes

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robbie Neilson has made seven changes from the side which lost 2-1 to FC Zurich in the first-leg of the Europa League play-off.

Gordon, Stephen Kingsley and Craig Halkett have all been left out of the squad.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the BBC, Neilson confirmed Kingsley and Halkett picked up knocks, while Gordon was left out due to a “back spasm” with Ross Stewart coming into the starting XI.

In addition, Cammy Devlin, Barrie McKay, Lawrence Shankland and Jorge Grant have been left on the bench with Thursday's return leg with FC Zurich at Tynecastle Park in mind.

Liam Boyce, Gary Mackay-Steven, Andy Halliday, Alan Forrest, Toby Sibbick and Josh Ginnelly have all been handed starts.

Hearts go into the game having not won in the league at Celtic since 2007, while their last success in all competitions was back in 2009 in the League Cup.