Celtic v Hearts: Robbie Neilson explains why Craig Gordon is left out amongst 7 changes
Craig Gordon has been left out of the Hearts team to face Celtic.
Robbie Neilson has made seven changes from the side which lost 2-1 to FC Zurich in the first-leg of the Europa League play-off.
Gordon, Stephen Kingsley and Craig Halkett have all been left out of the squad.
Speaking to the BBC, Neilson confirmed Kingsley and Halkett picked up knocks, while Gordon was left out due to a “back spasm” with Ross Stewart coming into the starting XI.
Most Popular
In addition, Cammy Devlin, Barrie McKay, Lawrence Shankland and Jorge Grant have been left on the bench with Thursday's return leg with FC Zurich at Tynecastle Park in mind.
Liam Boyce, Gary Mackay-Steven, Andy Halliday, Alan Forrest, Toby Sibbick and Josh Ginnelly have all been handed starts.
Hearts go into the game having not won in the league at Celtic since 2007, while their last success in all competitions was back in 2009 in the League Cup.
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.