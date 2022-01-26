What channel is Hearts v Celtic on? Match info, kick-off time, TV details, team news

Hearts take on Celtic at Tynecastle Park. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

It is the second meeting between the sides in Gorgie this campaign with the first, on the opening weekend of the campaign, producing a captivating affair with the Capital club edging out their Glasgow rivals 2-1 thanks to a late John Souttar goal.

Back then there were still restrictions on crowds with no away fans. Tonight’s encounter will be a close to a sell out with more than 1,000 visiting supporters.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a big match for both teams. Hearts are currently comfortable in third. Fourth and fifth face each other at Fir Park as Motherwell host Hibs and Aberdeen lost to St Mirren on Tuesday meaning there is an opportunity to put more distance between Robbie Neilson's men and the chasing pack.

For Celtic, it is about keeping up the pressure on Rangers. Last week they were able to reduce the gap at the top from six to four points. A game at Tynecastle, however, presents a very tricky test.

Here’s the key match info you’ll need to tune in…

Match details

Who: Heart of Midlothian v Celtic

What: cinch Premiership encounter

Where: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh

When: Wednesday, January 26. Kick-off 7.45pm

How to watch

The game is being broadcast by Sky Sports who hold exclusive rights of the Scottish Premiership action in the UK. The match is available on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage begins at 7pm.

Team news

Hearts are set to be boosted by the return of John Souttar and Ben Woodburn, while Beni Baningime will come into contention having been on the bench for the Scottish Cup fourth round win over Auchinleck Talbot. All three trained ahead of the match. Neilson will be without Taylor Moore, however.

Ange Postecoglou is set to be missing at least five first-team stars. Tom Rogic and Daizen Maeda are on international duty for Australia and Japan respectively. Kyogo Furuhashi and David Turnbull are missing through injury with the likelihood that Callum McGregor will also be absent after suffering a facial injury against Alloa Athletic. Liel Abada and Yosuke Ideguchi also picked up knocks.

Another midweek game?

Yes! Due to a mixture of the winter break and rescheduled games this is the second of four successive midweek league fixtures. For Celtic it is the second of seven consecutive midweek games due to their involvement in the Europa Conference League.

Anything else?

John Souttar. The Hearts centre-back has signed a pre-contract agreement with Rangers who have already had a bid to sign him this month rejected by the Tynecastle Park club. He was booed during his appearance against St Johnstone last week then missed the Auchinleck cup tie due to injury.

Neilson has said he is available for selection once more and it will not only be interesting to see if he is picked to start the game but also the reception he receives from the Hearts fans with Celtic fans likely to deliver some pantomime booing.