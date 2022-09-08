“It’s up to us as players to put in a performance on the pitch,” said young defender Alex Cochrane, who is relishing his introduction to European football. “I think we can surprise teams.

“The way we played against Zurich in the first 45 minutes was outstanding. It was just unfortunate the way the second half went.

“If we can do that for 90 minutes, and do it in away games as well, then we’ve definitely got a right chance.”

FC Zurich's Antonio Marchesano and Hearts defender Alex Cochrane in action during the Europa League play-off at Tynecastle last month. Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group

In that tie until Jorge Grant’s red card gifted the Swiss champions an extra-man advantage, they ultimately came up short but the experience was invaluable according to the 22-year-old, who now expects a more all-round performance against Istanbul Basaksehir under the Tynecastle lights.

“We didn’t get the result but we can take confidence from that and move forward with it. It starts on Thursday night.

“We’re confident. We feel like we’ve got a chance. We’ve got to use Tynecastle to our advantage. When this crowd is behind us we’ve definitely got a real chance.”

But Emre Belozoglu’s side present different issues than the ones Hearts faced in the play-off round.

“They’re more of a possession based type team, they’ve got some really good midfielders,” said Gorgie gaffer Robbie Neilson.

“Lucas Biglia, the Argentinian guy in midfield, is a top player, real strength. Stefano Okaka up front, and in the wider areas they have real pace and finesse.

“We know that all over the pitch they are a very experienced team. The average age of them is 28, 29 and they are all really good players.

“But we feel coming to Tynecastle, if we can get to the levels we got to against FC Zurich, we have a real chance.”

They will have to make the most of any scoring opportunities that come their way, though.

“We had three of four chances against Zurich and we didn’t take them,” stated Neilson.

“You saw with Celtic [against Real Madrid], they had three or four exceptional chances but they didn’t take them. And if you don’t do that you get punished at this level. Those are the small details that matter.”

Heading into the game on the back of one win in their last six outings could be cause for concern, especially when their opponents are flying high on an unbeaten run that stretches back to March, but while acknowledging the inconsistency that comes with losing important players, they know they have to find solutions.

“It hasn’t been easy, admit but the players who have come in have done well,” maintained Cochrane. “We’ve missed some big players, Craig Halkett has been out injured, Stephen Kingsley has had some niggles. Hopefully we’ll have that solidity and go from there.