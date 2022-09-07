Hearts Euro latest: Mesut Ozil out but so is Craig Halkett as big players fail to prove their fitness ahead of Istanbul tie
Hearts have been handed a boost ahead of their Europa Conference League match against Istanbul Basaksehir with the news that Mesut Ozil did not make the trip to Edinburgh.
But the capital club will tackle the first of their six group matches without key man Craig Halkett after it emerged that the defender has failed to recover from injury in time for the tie.
The Turkish side, who are the top seeds in Group A, are unbeaten since March, and have arrived in Scotland in a bullish mood, confident they can qualify for the knockout stages.
But they will not be able to call on the services of former German international Ozil, who has only just resumed training following illness.
“He had flu and he did not train well for the next ten days,” explained manager Emre Belozoglu. “He started back yesterday [Tuesday] but stayed in Istanbul so maybe we will have him for the next game.”