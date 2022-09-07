Hearts Euro latest: Mesut Ozil out but so is Craig Halkett as big players fail to prove their fitness ahead of Istanbul tie

But the capital club will tackle the first of their six group matches without key man Craig Halkett after it emerged that the defender has failed to recover from injury in time for the tie.

The Turkish side, who are the top seeds in Group A, are unbeaten since March, and have arrived in Scotland in a bullish mood, confident they can qualify for the knockout stages.

But they will not be able to call on the services of former German international Ozil, who has only just resumed training following illness.