'Trying to noise things up' - Ex-ref fires back at Robbie Neilson over Hearts boss' Celtic comments

Former SFA referee Steve Conroy believes Hearts boss Robbie Neilson was possibly “trying to noise things up ahead” of the club's meeting with Celtic in the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup.

Neilson was left dismayed over Alexandro Bernabei’s challenge on Nathaniel Atikinson during his side’s 3-1 loss at Parkhead in the Premiership on Wednesday night. He felt it warranted a red card but called the incident a “shambles” with Alan Muir not asked to take a second look despite the VAR check.

“Usually when you come to Parkhead, you need decapitation before they get a red card against them," he said. “It wasn’t to be today. It was nearly a leg off. A really bad tackle and the referee never booked him, and it went to VAR.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conroy, speaking to Grosvenor Sport, labelled Neilson's comments “rich" and noted the Hearts boss “was hardly a shrinking violet when he played”.

“Maybe he’s trying to noise things up ahead of the Cup game between Hearts and Celtic this weekend and maybe put a seed of doubt in the ref’s mind,” he said. Many managers have tried this sort of tactic.

“I can understand why some people thought it might be a red card – but it certainly wasn’t akin to a decapitation. I think a yellow would have been the right call because I don’t think there was excessive force and I don’t think Bernabei was endangering Atkinson.

“It wasn’t an innocent challenge, but he was hardly trying to maim him either. VAR took a look and decided it wasn’t red, and they can’t advocate a yellow."