All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Robbie Neilson fumes over Celtic tackle as Hearts boss claims 'decapitation' required for red card at Parkhead

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson claimed that only “decapitation” would lead to a red card against Celtic in their home stadium after being left flabbergasted by VAR’s operator Nick Walsh’s handling of a heavy Alexandro Bernabei challenge on Nathaniel Atikinson.

Andrew Smith
By Andrew Smith
1 hour ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 11:09pm
 Comment
Hearts' manager Robbie Neilson during the 3-1 defeat at Celtic Park. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Hearts' manager Robbie Neilson during the 3-1 defeat at Celtic Park. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Hearts' manager Robbie Neilson during the 3-1 defeat at Celtic Park. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The challenge in question came 28 minutes into his team’s 3-1 loss. The scores then tied at 1-1 after a vibrant start for the visitors.

Referee Alan Muir did not book the Argentine for stretching and studding into the leg of his opponent before there was the announcement of a VAR check for possible red card offence, that subsequently led to no further action. A sequence of events that had Neilson despairing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I thought it was a shambles, the whole thing,” said the Tynecastle manager. “The first time I’ve ever seen no yellow card but it goes to a VAR for serious foul play. I’m sure Alan will see it tonight and be disappointed by his own decision and, secondly, that he wasn’t asked to go and look at the VAR screen because I think if he goes and sees it, it’s maybe a different decision and a different outcome.

“Usually when you come to Parkhead, you need decapitation before they get a red card against them. It wasn’t to be today. It was nearly a leg off. A really bad tackle and the referee never booked him, and it went to VAR. Look, it’s happened, I’m sure Alan will be really disappointed by it. It’s not really his fault. My opinion, he’s got to at least book him. But you’ve got to think VAR’s got to go ‘Alan go and have a look at that, see what you think.’ And it might have been different. You will all see it and go….hmmm.”

Robbie NeilsonVAR
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.