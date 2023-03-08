Hearts manager Robbie Neilson claimed that only “decapitation” would lead to a red card against Celtic in their home stadium after being left flabbergasted by VAR’s operator Nick Walsh’s handling of a heavy Alexandro Bernabei challenge on Nathaniel Atikinson.

Hearts' manager Robbie Neilson during the 3-1 defeat at Celtic Park. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The challenge in question came 28 minutes into his team’s 3-1 loss. The scores then tied at 1-1 after a vibrant start for the visitors.

Referee Alan Muir did not book the Argentine for stretching and studding into the leg of his opponent before there was the announcement of a VAR check for possible red card offence, that subsequently led to no further action. A sequence of events that had Neilson despairing.

“I thought it was a shambles, the whole thing,” said the Tynecastle manager. “The first time I’ve ever seen no yellow card but it goes to a VAR for serious foul play. I’m sure Alan will see it tonight and be disappointed by his own decision and, secondly, that he wasn’t asked to go and look at the VAR screen because I think if he goes and sees it, it’s maybe a different decision and a different outcome.