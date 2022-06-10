The 10 non-Old Firm Premiership stars with highest transfer value - Hibs dominate, surprising Hearts exclusion

Now, with player trading such a crucial part of increasing revenue, teams are beginning to hold their own in the transfer market and demand more realistic values for their star men, especially those teams who don't have the clout of finances of Celtic and Rangers.
A number of Premiership stars outwith the Old Firm may view this summer as the one they get their move, whether it be to one of the Glasgow giants, down south or abroad.
The likes of Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen all have key assets who could fetch a pretty penny in the transfer window, making the coming weeks and months fascinating with regards to player reading and recruitment.
It may also show how far Premiership clubs have come in terms of the transfer fees they manage to eke out of their star players.
We have already taken a look at the 12 most valuable Premiership players and, unsurprisingly, the list was made up of Celtic and Rangers players.
Now, using Transfermarkt’s valuation of Scottish Premiership stars which is, admittedly, not nearly 100 per cent accurate, we look at who the league’s most expensive stars are that don’t play for the Old Firm.
The list of ten is somewhat surprising, both in terms of valuations and the personnel who make up the top ten.
Scroll down and click through for the list.