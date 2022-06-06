Rangers and Celtic players dominated the most expensive stars in the Premiership. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The 12 Scottish Premiership players with highest transfer value as Rangers dominate

With the league season over and plans being put in place for pre-season as clubs look ahead to preparation for European or League Cup involvement, the transfer window is set to dominate the football headlines in the Scottish Premiership.

By Angus Wright
Monday, 6th June 2022, 8:21 pm

As well as players coming into the league, there will be plenty of intrigue as to players who could depart in the coming weeks.

Already, key individuals throughout the top flight have been linked with moves away, everyone from Calvin Bassey to Calvin Ramsay.

As intriguing as the potential departures are themselves, the transfer fees that they may attract is also of interest with Scottish clubs keen to eke out every pound they can with clubs from elsewhere unable to steal Premiership stars as easily on the cheap as they were before.

Using Transfermarkt’s valuation of Scottish Premiership stars which is, admittedly, not nearly 100 per cent accurate, we look at who the league’s most expensive stars are.

1. 12. Jota - £4.95m - Celtic

Few signings had as strong an impact as the Portuguese winger. Only Tavernier made more assists, no player made more dribbles or progressive runs. His combined 21 goals and assists put him second.

Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

2. 11. Borna Barisic - £5.4m - Rangers

The left-back has been touted with a move away from Rangers over the last couple of seasons with Roma the team most heavily linked.

Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

3. 10. Glen Kamara - £5.4m - Rangers

The Finn had a relatively inconsistent campaign. Periods where his influence waned but came to the fore the further Rangers progressed in Europe.

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

4. 9. James Forrest - £5.4m - Celtic

The winger has just come off one of his more difficult seasons at Celtic Park. The 30-year-old had knee injury problems, restricting him to 17 starts.

Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

Scottish Premiership
