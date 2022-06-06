The 12 Scottish Premiership players with highest transfer value as Rangers dominate

As well as players coming into the league, there will be plenty of intrigue as to players who could depart in the coming weeks.
Already, key individuals throughout the top flight have been linked with moves away, everyone from Calvin Bassey to Calvin Ramsay.
As intriguing as the potential departures are themselves, the transfer fees that they may attract is also of interest with Scottish clubs keen to eke out every pound they can with clubs from elsewhere unable to steal Premiership stars as easily on the cheap as they were before.
Using Transfermarkt’s valuation of Scottish Premiership stars which is, admittedly, not nearly 100 per cent accurate, we look at who the league’s most expensive stars are.