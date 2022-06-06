The 12 Scottish Premiership players with highest transfer value as Rangers dominate

As well as players coming into the league, there will be plenty of intrigue as to players who could depart in the coming weeks.

Already, key individuals throughout the top flight have been linked with moves away, everyone from Calvin Bassey to Calvin Ramsay.

As intriguing as the potential departures are themselves, the transfer fees that they may attract is also of interest with Scottish clubs keen to eke out every pound they can with clubs from elsewhere unable to steal Premiership stars as easily on the cheap as they were before.

Using Transfermarkt’s valuation of Scottish Premiership stars which is, admittedly, not nearly 100 per cent accurate, we look at who the league’s most expensive stars are.

1. 12. Jota - £4.95m - Celtic Few signings had as strong an impact as the Portuguese winger. Only Tavernier made more assists, no player made more dribbles or progressive runs. His combined 21 goals and assists put him second.

2. 11. Borna Barisic - £5.4m - Rangers The left-back has been touted with a move away from Rangers over the last couple of seasons with Roma the team most heavily linked.

3. 10. Glen Kamara - £5.4m - Rangers The Finn had a relatively inconsistent campaign. Periods where his influence waned but came to the fore the further Rangers progressed in Europe.

4. 9. James Forrest - £5.4m - Celtic The winger has just come off one of his more difficult seasons at Celtic Park. The 30-year-old had knee injury problems, restricting him to 17 starts.