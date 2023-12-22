Steven Naismith explains 'intrusive' Hibs-Hearts derby snub - but cameras will get hotel and warm-up access

Hearts manager Steven Naismith has described the idea of introducing microphones to technical areas as ‘intrusive’ saying he believes it oversteps boundaries.

The Gorgie gaffer has declined the opportunity to join his Hibs counterpart Nick Montgomery who will be mic'd up throughout Sky Sports’ live coverage of Wednesday night’s capital derby at Easter Road. “No,” Naismith said. “I’m not keen on it. Why? Because anything can be said. I think it’s intrusive. I think we have a good product, it’s entertaining, and while there’s loads of aspects we can make better, there’s got to be boundaries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The broadcasters will be given access to the Hearts team hotel during their pre-match meal, and a Jambos player will wear a bodycam in the warm-up, but Naismith has drawn a line when it comes to infiltrating his realm during what can be a feisty fixture. “It’s a personal choice, I’m not interested in being mic’d up,” he said. “I’ve been in these situations before. I understand how heated they can get and how passionate people can get. I’m just not interested in it.”

Hearts manager Steven Naismith and his Hibs counterpart during the first derby match of the season, at Tynecastle in October. Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group

Looking to provide an access all areas experience as part of the coverage, Hibs assistant manager Sergio Raimundo will wear a bodycam to provide a first-person perspective of the match from the dugout, while Montgomery’s microphone will allow viewers to hear him coaching from the sidelines and enable him to interact with the commentary team as play rages. Cameras will also have access to the manager’s office and the home dressing room, where interviews will be conducted pre and post match. “As a club we are trying to be very inclusive,” explained Naismith, “and we engage and show what we’re trying to do and how we’re going to do it. But there has to be boundaries.”