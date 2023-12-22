Sky Sports have been granted behind-the-scenes access to the Hibs v Hearts Edinburgh derby at Easter Road. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Hibs manager Nick Montgomery will speak to Sky Sports commentators from the touchline during next week's Edinburgh derby against Hearts in a new first for Scottish football broadcasting.

Montgomery will wear a microphone during the match at Easter Road on Wednesday, December 27, with TV viewers able to hear the specific coaching and tactical instructions from the sideline.

Assistant coach Sergi Raimundo will also wear a bodycam to give a first-person perspective for the dugout while there will be cameras in the Hibs dressing room pre-match, at half-time, and at full-time.

The innovation between Sky Sports, Hibs and the SPFL has been months in the planning with Hearts also agreeing to take part in certain aspects of the unique behind-the-scenes coverage.

Neil Doncaster, chief executive of the SPFL, said: “We’re really pleased to have been able to work with both clubs and Sky Sports to showcase their latest broadcasting innovations, helping put supporters right at the heart of the action in the Edinburgh derby.

“It promises to be a cracking game and we’re excited to see how the technology brings the match experience even closer for viewing fans.”

Gary Hughes, Director of Football at Sky Sports, added: “We strive to be at the forefront of innovation and continue to explore new ways we can enable fans to get closer to the action with our coverage.