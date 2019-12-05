Steven MacLean warns Hearts to get act together before Daniel Stendel arrives

Steven MacLean has told his Hearts colleagues that it would be folly to think they can just tread water until the new boss turns up.

With the side in a precarious position, just one point clear of the bottom side, St Mirren, they travel to Fir Park tomorrow seeking what would be only their third win of the league campaign. The team will again be prepared by interim manager Austin MacPhee but new boss Daniel Stendel is expected to be unveiled early next week and MacLean says that anyone who believes the German will turn up without having watched footage of recent matches is fooling themselves.

“I’m sure the new manager will be watching Wyscout and things,” said MacLean. “People are playing for their futures. If players think that they’re not playing for their futures now then it’s a lie. The potential new manager will be watching games from afar and on Wyscout when he gets the job. He’ll see what he wants and take it from there, whether he says that everyone has a clean slate when he comes in or not. So, you’re playing for your future already before he even comes in and the boys will know that.

“I’m just going off reports and what everyone else is saying but he looks good. He wants to play high tempo but until he comes in you can’t really comment.”

Knowing that an appointment is imminent will calm some players, who have craved clarity. It has taken six weeks to iron out issues but MacLean, who grabbed the late equaliser against Livingston on Wednesday, says the players have a responsibility to turn up and do their best regardless.

“It’ll happen when it happens and as players we’ll just be professional about it,” he said. “I’m sure he’ll judge the squad when he comes in and look forward to what he wants to do.

“I thought we started the [Livingston] game really well. and probably should have been two or three up. Then they scored with their first attack and it’s a bad goal from our point of view. It rocked us a bit but fair play, we dug in, came back and kept going until the end. In the end it’s a good point but we need to be winning games like that. It shows our character. We’re still together, we’re working hard and we’ll keep fighting, go to Motherwell on Saturday and try and get three points.”

There is a realism regarding the club’s current predicament, which sees them seven points off the top six and facing a busy run of fixtures which includes the tough trip to Motherwell tomorrow, as well as testing visits from Celtic, Aberdeen and a Boxing Day derby ahead of the winter break.

“We’ve got to stick together, work hard and try to get as many points as possible because we’re at the wrong end of the table and in a dogfight,” added MacLean.

“We’re down there for a reason and until we get further up the table then we’re in a dogfight. That’s what it is. We’ve got to roll our sleeves up, go to Motherwell on Saturday and look to take three points.”

Mustering a win would be one way of impressing the incoming gaffer, who will be tasked with turning fortunes around and galvanising a side that has lost its way badly since the bold start to last season. Initially, the new man will be tasked with building some kind of positive momentum and imbuing the squad with a belief and a team bond that can help throughout the second part of the campaign.

Having done his homework, the first team leader will have his own ideas on how to do that, according to MacLean, but as a veteran member of the squad, if he and the other experienced pros are asked for his input, the striker says he will be happy to oblige.

“My advice will be a secret between me and him! No, listen, if he asks my advice I’ll say something but until that happens I’m not going to comment. All managers are different and I’ve worked under a lot of different ones. They all have their own thoughts.

“We just need to recover, look towards Motherwell and try to get three points.”