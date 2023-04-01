'That shouldn't happen at Hearts' - Robbie Neilson reacts to Kilmarnock loss as fans show frustration

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson lamented his side’s reaction to conceding a penalty in the 2-1 loss to Kilmarnock and the team’s inability to win individual battles.

The visitors were booed off at full-time by a large travelling support after losing from a winning position, given to them by Lawrence Shankland after seven minutes. The third-place side fell behind before half-time with goals from Danny Armstrong and Christian Doidge. They were unable to offer a response even when the home side went down to ten men in the second half after Rory McKenzie was sent off.

"I could sit here and talk about 'we're going to do this, this and this' but at the end of the day it is a lot of nonsense,” Neilson said. “It's about making sure we are ready for next week's game and that for me comes from everyone individually looking at the game today but training as well and saying 'right, we need to be on it everyday, turn up next Saturday and make sure we put a performance in'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had a brilliant fan base here, a massive frustration from them at the end and rightly so but they backed us throughout the game and it will be the same next week at Tynecastle. they will back us to the hilt and it will be up to us to perform and bring that energy and every one of us to play on the front foot. Pass forward, run forward, do the basics of football well.

“If we look at the game today, if everyone looks individually and says 'did we play better, out muscle or out fight the player we were playing against?' They would probably say no. That shouldn't happen at Hearts and that's where we need to be ready for it next week because it will be the same.”

Hearts are now just one point in front of Aberdeen in the race for third.

“I hate all this reset talk," Neilson said. “It’s about being at it every day in training. It’s up to us to get back winning and fight through this. Football is about basics and doing them properly. After the initial 20 minutes, we didn’t do the basics well. We didn’t link passes, we didn’t go forward or have that aggression to go forward."