Robbie Neilson pledges future to Hearts ahead of 'one of the biggest seasons in club history'

The Tynecastle management trio will take the club into the Europa League and aim to consolidate, or better, last season’s third place finish in the league.

Neilson returned to Gorgie from Dundee United in June 2020 and led the club out of the SPFL Championship before securing last season’s top three place behind Rangers, and champions Celtic.

Chief executive Andrew McKinlay paid tribute to all three of the coaching staff for ‘raising the standards’ at the club since replacing Daniel Stendel.

Hearts' management team including Robbie Neilson have signed new contracts at Tynecastle. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

He told the club website: “Everyone at Hearts is delighted that Robbie, Gordon and Lee have committed their long-term futures to the club.

“The progress the first-team has made in a short space of time is unquestionable and that is in no small part due to the talents, professionalism and determination of the coaching staff.

“They have raised standards on the park and the entire club has reaped the benefits. As we shape up for one of the biggest seasons in the Hearts’ history, I cannot think of a better trio to lead us into it.”

Hearts will learn their Europa League fate next week – with seven potential opponents lying in wait. The double-pronged campaign at home and in Europe has influenced the squad rebuild which, so far has included the recruitment of Alan Forrest and Lawrence Shankland. However the latest development could prove one of the most crucial pieces of business of the summer.

Sporting Director Joe Savage said: “A tremendous amount of hard work has been undertaken over the past two years and the results are plain to see.

“There has been an improvement in playing style, in performances and, most importantly, in results and Robbie, Gordon and Lee have been integral to that.

“Their professionalism is second to none and anyone lucky enough to have watched them in action will have seen how meticulous they are in everything they do, and that has helped this club return to the top of the Scottish game.