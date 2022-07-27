Hearts discover the 7 possible Europa League play-off ties - when is the draw, what time, how to watch

Following Tuesday and Wednesday night’s Champions League qualifying matches, the Tynecastle Park club now know their 14 possible opponents.

Twelve teams have dropped from the Champions League second qualifying round into the Europa League third qualifying round where they have joined Serbian giants Partizan Belgrade and Slovacko of Czech Republic.

Those 14 teams will now play each other with the seven winners advancing to the Europa League play-off round and could be drawn against Hearts.

In Tuesday's draw – which takes place at 12pm UK time and can be watched on UEFA’s website – Hearts will be pitted against two sides, with the winner advancing to face Robbie Neilson’s men.

There is a real mix of teams that have dropped from the Champions League.

Big hitters include Greek giants Olympiacos and Turkish giants Fenerbahce. There are familiar names to Scottish sides, such as Maribor and Malmo. The Swedes were knocked out convincingly by Lithuanian champions Zalgiris Vilnius who have former Hearts player Saulius Mikoliunas amongst their ranks.

He was a second-half substitute as they won 2-0 in Sweden.

Hearts will find out their possible Europa League play-off opponents on Tuesday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

There are also Linfield and Shamrock Rovers, as well as North Macedonian champions Shkupi, Slovan Bratislava, FC Zurich, AEK Larnaca, F91 Dudelange of Luxembourg and HJK Helsinki.

The Europa League third round qualifying draw:

Malmo v F91 Dudelange

Shamrock Rovers v Shkupi

Linfield v Zurich

Olympiacos v Slovan Bratislava

Maribo v HJK

AEK Larnaca v Partizan Belgrade

Fenerbahce v Slovacko