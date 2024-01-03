Whether on the pitch or watching from the sidelines, Hearts’ Peter Haring says that having Lawrence Shankland in the side is like having a goal a game start on the opposition.

The Tynecastle captain scored in six straight games in the lead up to the winter shutdown, bouncing back from a missed penalty to nab what proved to be the winning goal against Livingston.

That took his mid-season tally for the Gorgie club to an impressive 18 in all competitions and his worth to the side is not lost on his team-mates, according to his midfield colleague, who retained his faith in the striker’s ability to contribute even after he failed to convert from the spot.

“Eventually, he did,” said Haring, referring to the 64th minute decider. “You know, you've seen last season, when you have Shanks on the pitch he almost guarantees you a goal a game. It doesn't matter if we are playing badly or better, he is always there and can take his chances.”

At Livingston, there was little pretty about the performance that garnered Steven Naismith’s men their fourth win in a five-game unbeaten run, but at key moments they did what was needed to foil their hosts and then punish them.

And, Haring says it is a special feeling to play in a team, where you can almost guarantee the man up top will pop up with a goal.

“It’s brilliant! What else do you want me to say…He’s proven it again. Even on the worst days, he can decide games.”

The frustration for 30-year-old Haring, who is now the club’s longest-serving senior first team player, is that he has not been given the chance to line up with him as often as he would like this term, with only eight appearances (five of them starts).

Earlier in the campaign, he may have felt aggrieved at that situation but, now that the side is building a head of steam, winning home and away, moving into third, and then opening up a bit of a gap between themselves and the chasing pack, Haring says he can have few complaints. Especially as the squad are producing at home and, more regularly than at any other time during the Austrian’s time at the capital club, away.

“That was one of the things Naisy said before the start of the season, that over the years [the away form] hasn't been good enough. That needed to improve.

“But it is about the team, being third place before the break, that's the most important thing. When you're not getting game time it is the most frustrating thing in football, especially when you’re fit. But I'm glad I could help the team [against Livingston].

“There is loads of competition and the team has been doing well. We've probably been one of the most in-form teams over the last 10 games so if the team is picking up points there's no reason for the manager to change too much. That's the tough side of football. You have to accept it and keep working hard.