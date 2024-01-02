Lawrence Shankland earns 'better than prime Alfredo Morelos' tag as Rangers-linked Hearts forward scores again

Comparing Lawrence Shankland to former Rangers goalscorer Alfredo Morelos at his peak, Livingston boss David Martindale said the in-form Hearts striker was the difference in the Gorgie side’s victory over his relegation scrappers.

Having missed another penalty, his second in three games, the Scotland forward made amends when he popped up with his side’s second goal – Kenneth Vargas’ second goal in two games opened the scoring – putting the game out of Livi’s reach before Andrew Shinnie pulled one back from the spot.

"He must be worth four or five million pound. We actually had some very good moments to win the game. If I look at the game, there were a lot of positives bar the result. I felt it was more of what I wanted to see from a Livingston team. I think we had come away from that a bit, personnel have drifted us away from that and I need to take responsibility. But, the top end of the park was the difference and Hearts have got a match-winner.

Hearts goalscorer Lawrence Shankland (R) celebrates with teammate Alan Forrest (L) during their victory over Livingston. Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group

"I know [Shankland] misses the pen but the outside of the foot finish for the second goal is fantastic. If I look at him and compare him, he's completely different from Kyogo but he's slightly like Morelos. Lawrence has more in his overall game and a better mentality. When Morelos was at his prime, it's a tough one but I'm probably taking Lawrence.

"He doesn't have any temperament problems. As a football fan, I'd love to see him go and progress. Hearts are a huge club, miles ahead of Livi, but I think there's a bit more to come from Lawrence Shankland.

"18 [club] goals in all competitions, halfway through a season, is incredible numbers. It's not just against us either, he's scoring all types of different finishes against everyone.”

If he sticks around at Hearts, he will remain on penalties, according to his manager Steven Naismith, who was thrilled with his side’s battling qualities on a pitch that is not conducive to good football.

“It’s his choice but he will. His record remains brilliant. Lawrence is raging that he’s missed two penalties recently. But for the calmness [shown at his goal], that’s the easiest part of his game. He’s done it his whole career. It’s a really good finish and he’s not put off by [the penalty miss]. But it all stems from the performance of the team.”

Pleased to see another away win on the board, he hailed his man of the match Alan Forrest and scorer Vargas, and revealed a desire to keep them at the club beyond the end of the campaign.

“Al’s someone who has had to be patient. He’s got really good attributes. I’ve questioned his big moments: Can we get him to be more consistent? But he’s worked as hard as anybody in the squad to make sure he gets his opportunity. Hopefully he will sign a new contract soon. He’s a big player for us.

