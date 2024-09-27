Steven Naismith was sacked as Hearts manager on Sunday.Steven Naismith was sacked as Hearts manager on Sunday.
Steven Naismith was sacked as Hearts manager on Sunday. | SNS Group

Next Hearts Manager Odds: New favourite emerges to replace Steven Naismith as ex-Dortmund and Sunderland men linked

By Graham Falk

Digital Journalist

Published 24th Sep 2024, 10:44 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2024, 08:22 BST

A new favourite has emerged for the vacant head coach role at Hearts, according to bookmakers.

Steven Naismith became the second Scottish Premiership managerial casually of the campaign after he was sacked as head coach of Hearts following eight consecutive defeats last weekend.

The Jambos head coach had led his side into Europe following an impressive third place finish last season, but couldn’t replicate his success at Gorgie in 24/25, as Hearts prop up the Scottish Premiership table having mustered just one point from six league games.

Naismith was already on borrowed time at Hearts when a 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat to Falkirk in August was followed up by defeat to FC Viktoria Plzeň in the Europa League qualifiers, and his fate was sealed when his side limped to poor 2-1 defeat against St Mirren on Saturday.

The search for a new head coach has already started at Tynecastle, with former Borussia Dortmund, Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers’ bosses all in the frame. However, an unexpected new favourite has emerged over the last 24 hours.

Pundits and fans alike now speculating on who will step into the Gorgie hotseat on a permanent basis, with some ex-Hearts bosses also in contention, according to Gambling.com.

The former Leicester City midfielder is now manager of Víkingur in Iceland's top flight, where he has guided them to multiple domestic titles. He is now the favourite for the vacant Tynecastle role.

1. Arnar Gunnlaugsson - 6/4

The former Leicester City midfielder is now manager of Víkingur in Iceland's top flight, where he has guided them to multiple domestic titles. He is now the favourite for the vacant Tynecastle role. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Could the Northern Irishman be tempted to leave St Mirren for Gorgie?

2. Stephen Robinson - 7/4

Could the Northern Irishman be tempted to leave St Mirren for Gorgie? | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
The former Sunderland and Stoke City boss has been out of work since his sacking at the bet365 Stadium in December 2023. He is the now third favourite for the vacant role at Hearts.

3. Alex Neil - 9/4

The former Sunderland and Stoke City boss has been out of work since his sacking at the bet365 Stadium in December 2023. He is the now third favourite for the vacant role at Hearts. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
The former Wycombe and QPR boss has saw his odds increase over the past 24 hours. He is now 3/1 favourite.

4. Gareth Ainsworth - 3/1

The former Wycombe and QPR boss has saw his odds increase over the past 24 hours. He is now 3/1 favourite. | Richard Pelham/Getty Images Photo: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Borussia DortmundSunderlandScottish Premiership