Why Hearts' win over Kilmarnock was encouraging viewing for a Scottish football neutral

Hearts continue recent revival with 3-2 victory

Hearts continued their upward trajectory under Neil Critchley with a 3-2 victory over Kilmarnock that lifted them out of the Premiership bottom two and within three points of the top six.

How quickly things can change. Much like the past 48 hours, which saw 100mph winds batter the country before giving way to calm conditions at Tynecastle Park, Hearts appear to have weathered their own storm.

The gale-force unrest that was buffeting the club only a month ago following a home Boxing Day defeat to derby rivals Hibs has given way to a quiet satisfaction over the recent upturn.

Six unbeaten matches later, the sun is shining on Gorgie again with Critchley's side moving in the right direction, albeit with still plenty of work to do to get where they need to be.

They were far from perfect against Kilmarnock. There were good moments and good individual performances, but the loss of two avoidable goals and the way they lost control for spells are areas to work on.

Hearts' Jorge Grant celebrates after scoring to make it 3-1 over Kilmarnock. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Hearts handed home debuts to Elton Kabangu and Jamie McCart with both getting on the scoresheet, the latter taking home the man of the match award but it could just as easily have gone to Kabangu, who has added an extra dimension to the Hearts attack. Jorge Grant also got his first goal of the season with what proved to be the winner to atone for his recent penalty miss against Aberdeen.

For the neutral Scottish football observer, it was particularly refreshing to see a good crop Scottish youngsters on the park. We had two homegrown teenagers leading the line at either side of the pitch - and doing so impressively. Hearts' academy product James Wilson continues to catch the eye with a running power and game intelligence that make it hard to believe he is just 17-years-old. He set up the opener for Kabangu, reacting sharply to divert Grant's mishit attempt back across goal where the on-loan Belgian made no mistake from close range. At the other end, Bobby Wales, two years older than Wilson, showed terrific prowess to score Kilmarnock's equaliser at 1-1, connecting perfectly with Marley Watkins' cut-back to finish superbly past Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon at his near post. Both Wilson and Wales appear to have bright futures.

Kilmarnock's Bobby Wales scores to make it 1-1 against Hearts. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group) | SNS Group

There was also 19-year-old Adam Forrester at right-back for Hearts, while Scotland Under-21 defender Lewis Neilson was an early arrival from the bench for his first appearance in maroon in almost two years after another unfortunate injury for Craig Halkett, who went down clutching his hamstring after just 12 minutes causing a hush to descend on the stadium. New centre-back signing Michael Steinweinder may no longer have the luxury of taking time to get up to speed after both he and fellow new recruit Sander Kartum were left out of the Hearts squad due to being short of match fitness.

There was also intrigue over the return to Scottish football of Calvin Ramsay. The 21-year-old, for whom there were high hopes when he left Aberdeen for Liverpool in a £4.2million transfer two-and-a-half years ago, has reunited with former Dons boss Derek McInnes at Kilmarnock. His career has not progressed as planned, not helped by injuries, or inauspicious loan spells at Preston, Bolton and Wigan, where he managed only a handful of appearances.

Hearts' James Penrice and Kilmarnock's Calvin Ramsay in action during the William Hill Premiership match at Tynecastle. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Playing his first match since November, Ramsay lasted only 45 minutes here and showed glimpses of the talent that earned him a maiden Scotland cap in 2022. The next target will be to complete 90 minutes, something he hasn’t managed in two years.

Another Scot who may not fall into the youthful category also merited a mention from the opposition manager. "James Penrice reminds me of a young Andy Robertson," was McInnes assessment of the 26-year-old Hearts left-back. Much has been made of the lack of opportunities given to homegrown talent in the top flight, but this fixture showed what can be done with 18 Scots either starting or coming off the bench.

The game defining moments arrived in the aftermath of Kilmarnock's equaliser early in the second half. Instead of building on their goal, the away side shot themselves in the foot by leaving McCart completely unmarked in their six yard box to head home a Blair Spittal corner and restore Hearts' lead, before goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara blundered in being out jumped by Grant, who had been on the ground when the ball initially spun in the air before climbing to his feet and heading over the line.