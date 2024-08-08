Naismith pleased with how dynamic his team has become since last campaign

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Re-watching game can often be a painful process for managers, who are mostly looking for flaws and ways in which a team can improve.

Not so Steven Naismith, who declared himself satisfied enough in the immediate aftermath of Hearts’ goalless draw against Rangers on Saturday. However, having watched the 90 minutes again this week, he realises Hearts were even better than he first thought, which could be bad news for Dundee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dens Park side host Dundee on their new pitch on Saturday and might regret the fixtures computer giving Hearts the opportunity to tread on this lush new grass first.

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith, right, and Dundee manager Tony Docherty promote Saturday's match at Dens Park. | SNS Group

Naismith believes Hearts have improved considerably since this time last year, when they lost 1-0 at Dens Park after wanted man Luke McCowan’s second-half winner. “I think we are more dynamic (now) but I wouldn't want to question the energy levels last season weren't good because they were good,” said Naismith. “But I think we are definitely more athletic, more powerful and we can get up and down the pitch because a lot of that energy comes just as much when we've got the ball.”

One reason for this is Gerald Taylor, the roving right back who caught the eye in Saturday’s league opening. But Naismith wished to give credit to the Costa Rican’s teammate on the other side of the defence. Left back James Penrice might not have been among the most exalted of Hearts’ summer signings but he excelled on Saturday in his own, proficient way. He even came close to scoring in the opening minutes.

“I actually texted him that after the game saying all the plaudits will be going everywhere else but him,” said Naismith. “He was very impressive for me. His natural ability to defend is good, his athleticism and anything on top of that. What he has had to go through in pre-season in terms of lack of games you could think he would look rusty but I don't think he did. Going into the game, we pencilled in that he was probably going to be coming off at some point.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In actual fact, Penrice lasted the whole game while Taylor was replaced, with many making the Costa Rican their man of the match. “It shows his mentality,” added Naismith with reference to Penrice, who has just recovered from a serious hip injury. “That mental toughness to get through tough moments – that was a big driver in me signing him.”

James Penrice impressed on his debut for Hearts against Rangers. | SNS Group

It still won’t mean it will translate into all three points but Naismith has since re-assessed his view of his side’s display against Rangers. "The performance was better than I thought,” he said. “You look at possession and, yes, we had much less but we were so much more effective in the game than Rangers were. That's on duels, tackles, chances created, shots, the lot. Immediately after the game, I thought: 'Yeah, we were good, maybe a wee bit off with the finishing.' (But) It was a much better performance than what’s been against Rangers, especially last season. That was really pleasing.”

Meanwhile, Hearts have been informed that the SFA have signed off a Government Body Endorsement for Andres Salazar, their latest Costa Rican signing. The left back has arrived on a season-long loan from Atletico Nacional.