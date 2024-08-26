Why Hearts are not expecting much transfer business despite poor start

The Jambos have yet to win this season despite making a number of signings

Steven Naismith is expecting a quiet ending to the transfer window at Hearts despite his team’s concerning start to the season.

The Jambos brought in several new faces earlier in the summer, with the manager encouraged by the strength of squad he had assembled for their upcoming tilt at European group-stage football.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Hearts have failed to win any of their five matches in all competitions and have lost each of their last four, including Sunday’s 3-1 defeat at Motherwell.

Asked if he expected many arrivals or departures before Friday’s deadline, Naismith said: “No, not too many. Like we always have, we’ll continue to look about to see what options are there but I feel we have recruited well.

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith. | SNS Group

“The results have not reflected that but when new players come to the club they very rarely come to the club and have a full expectation of what the demand is and what is expected. I still think there is a bit of adjustment there as well.”

Naismith demanded a strong response to an unexpected early-season slump that has left Hearts with just one point from their first three games.

“It is disappointing because you want to win games but we are three games into the league campaign,” he said. “In spells in performances there have been bits that have been good but we are killing ourselves with the chances we are giving up and also we are not taking the good chances that come along.

“Players go through high and low confidence but ultimately what will define you is how you react to all these situations. It’s a really good group to work with but we need to have that mentality, that you understand your role, that when the heat is on and there is an expectation, you need to deal with it.”

Hearts lost 3-1 to Motherwell at Fir Park. | SNS Group

Naismith knows his team will have to be far sharper at Tynecastle on Thursday night as they bid to overturn a 1-0 first-leg defeat by Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League play-off.

“It (defensive solidity) was there on Thursday (in the first leg) until the very last kick of the ball,” said Naismith. “But for sure we can’t go into any game defending like we have done and also not make the most of the opportunities, especially in Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad