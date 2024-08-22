What channel is Viktoria Plzen v Hearts? TV and live stream details plus team news for Europa League tie
Hearts begin their European campaign in the Czech Republic on Thursday when they face Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League play-off round first leg.
Steven Naismith's side are one step away from reaching the Europa League group stage and the significant financial rewards on offer that come with qualification for UEFA's second-tier competition.
While Hearts are entering Europe for the first time this season, Viktoria Plzen started in the previous round, beating Ukrainian side Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih 3-1 on aggregate, and are second in their domestic league with four wins and a draw.
Hearts, on the other hand, have had a poor start to the season, following up an encouraging goalless draw against Rangers at Tynecastle on the opening day of the league campaign with a dismal 3-1 defeat at Dundee then an ignominious League Cup exit at the hands of Championship side Falkirk.
Viktoria Plzen v Hearts match details
The Europa League play-off first leg tie takes place at the Doosan Arena, Pilsen on Thursday, August 22, 2024. Kick-off is 6pm.
What TV channel is Viktoria Plzen v Hearts on?
No British broadcasting company has picked up the TV rights for Viktoria Plzen v Hearts.
Viktoria Plzen v Hearts live stream
Supporters wishing to watch the match can do so by buying a match pass through SolidSport. It can be purchased for 12 euros, with all the details here.
What Hearts manager Steven Naismith said before the match
“We can draw on the experience last season against Rosenborg. It’s a similar set up – away first, then home – and we did well despite losing the first leg and came back to win it. We didn’t panic, we stuck to what we believed, and here we are a year later in a similar situation. We have that bit more experience and I believe we can do it. We’ll need to defend better than we have in the last two games but we’re a good team coming up against a good team and I think it will be an entertaining game of football.”
Hearts team news
Hearts have been boosted by the news that defender Frankie Kent is fit to play after missing the 2-0 defeat at Falkirk. Colombian full-back Andres Salazar will need to wait to make his debut, however. Hearts boss Steven Naismith said: “Frankie Kent is fine. Everyone that’s travelled is fit. The only exception is Beni Baningime and Calem Nieuwenhof, whilst Andres is just waiting for some documentation before he can join us on these trips.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.