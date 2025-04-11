Full details ahead of key Premiership match between Motherwell and Hearts

Motherwell and Hearts meet in the Scottish Premiership with a top-six place on the line ahead of the league’s split.

The Jambos, who currently sit sixth in Scotland’s top flight, are a point clear of Motherwell, who they face this weekend. St Mirren are also in the mix as they are on the same total as the Steelmen and could also reach the top six should they beat Ross County in Paisley.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Motherwell and Hearts do battle this weekend. | SNS Group

Motherwell v Hearts match details

The William Hill Premiership match between Motherwell and Hearts takes place on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Fir Park, Motherwell. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Motherwell v Hearts TV channel

Sky Sports and Premier Sports, the principal broadcast partners of the Premiership, have not chosen this match for live coverage.

Motherwell v Hearts live stream

Motherwell TV have announced that they will not be providing a pay-per-view service. Overseas subscribers to HeartsTV will be able to watch the match, with coverage beginning at 2.30pm.

Motherwell v Hearts highlights

Sportscene will be screened on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Saturday and will then be repeated at 11.30pm on BBC One.

Motherwell v Hearts team news

Motherwell defender Liam Gordon will miss the game with concussion, while defender Steve Seddon (ankle), Apostolos Stamatelopoulos (broken wrist), Shane Blaney, Sam Nicholson (both knee), Jack Vale (Achilles), Ross Callachan (hamstring), Paul McGinn (thigh), Zach Robinson (Achilles) and Archie Mair (hand) remain sidelined for Well.

Hearts forward James Wilson is suspended, while Gerald Taylor (knee) and Aidan Denholm (hamstring) are still out.