Hibs v Hearts TV details ahead of meeting at Easter Road

The first Edinburgh derby of the season is upon us as Hibs welcome Hearts to Easter Road this weekend.

The hosts currently sit bottom of the Premiership, while the Jambos - who have played on game more and have a new manager in Neil Critchley - are in 11th, ahead of Hibs on goal difference. It is therefore being labelled the basement derby.

The result is likely to have big ramifications for both clubs. Here are all the details ahead of the showdown at Easter Road:

Hibs and Hearts face each other in the first derby of the season at Easter Road. | SNS Group

Hibs v Hearts match details

The William Hill Premiership match between Hibs and Hearts takes place on Sunday, October 27 at Easter Road. Kick-off is at 12pm.

Hibs v Hearts TV channel

Sky Sports have chosen this match for live coverage. It will be screened on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports football

Hibs v Hearts live stream

There is no live stream for inhabitants of the UK. However, overseas subscribers to HibsTV and HeartsTV can watch the match via their platforms.

Hibs v Hearts highlights

Sportscene will show the highlights of Hibs v Hearts and the other Sunday matches, including Rangers v St Mirren and Motherwell v Celtic, on Sunday at 7.15 on the BBC Scotland channel. The programme will be repeated on BBC One Scotland at the later time of 11.40pm

Hibs v Hearts team news

Hibs captain Joe Newell is suspended but Nectarios Triantis returns following a ban. Nicky Cadden and Chris Cadden are battling to prove their fitness while long-term absentees Kieron Bowie (hamstring)and Jake Doyle-Hayes remain on the sidelines.

Hearts hope to have midfielder Beni Baningime back after illness but Yutaro Oda is expected to remain on the sidelines, along with Gerald Taylor and Calem Nieuwenhof.