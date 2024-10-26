What channel is Hibs v Hearts on? TV, live stream and team news for Edinburgh derby
The first Edinburgh derby of the season is upon us as Hibs welcome Hearts to Easter Road this weekend.
The hosts currently sit bottom of the Premiership, while the Jambos - who have played on game more and have a new manager in Neil Critchley - are in 11th, ahead of Hibs on goal difference. It is therefore being labelled the basement derby.
The result is likely to have big ramifications for both clubs. Here are all the details ahead of the showdown at Easter Road:
Hibs v Hearts match details
The William Hill Premiership match between Hibs and Hearts takes place on Sunday, October 27 at Easter Road. Kick-off is at 12pm.
Hibs v Hearts TV channel
Sky Sports have chosen this match for live coverage. It will be screened on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports football
Hibs v Hearts live stream
There is no live stream for inhabitants of the UK. However, overseas subscribers to HibsTV and HeartsTV can watch the match via their platforms.
Hibs v Hearts highlights
Sportscene will show the highlights of Hibs v Hearts and the other Sunday matches, including Rangers v St Mirren and Motherwell v Celtic, on Sunday at 7.15 on the BBC Scotland channel. The programme will be repeated on BBC One Scotland at the later time of 11.40pm
Hibs v Hearts team news
Hibs captain Joe Newell is suspended but Nectarios Triantis returns following a ban. Nicky Cadden and Chris Cadden are battling to prove their fitness while long-term absentees Kieron Bowie (hamstring)and Jake Doyle-Hayes remain on the sidelines.
Hearts hope to have midfielder Beni Baningime back after illness but Yutaro Oda is expected to remain on the sidelines, along with Gerald Taylor and Calem Nieuwenhof.
Don Robertson is in charge of proceedings at Easter Road and will be assisted by Frank Connor and David Roome. John Beaton is the VAR.
