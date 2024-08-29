A big night awaits at Tynecastle as the Jambos look to overturn a 1-0 deficit

Hearts are looking to reach the main phase of the Europa League, but they face a tough challenge this evening against Czech side Viktoria Plzen, with Steven Naismith's men trailing 1-0 from the first leg.

A late own goal from Daniel Oyegoke handed Viktoria Plzen the initiative after last week's match in the Doosan Arena, but Hearts will remain hopeful that they can turn the tie around at Tynecastle. Should they do so, Hearts will be in the main phase of the Europa League, but if they lose, the Jambos will drop into the Europa Conference League.

Here are all the details for tonight's match:

Hearts v Viktoria Plzen match details

The second leg of this Europa League play-off ties takes place on Thursday, August 29 at Tynecastle. Kick off is at 7.45pm. Viktoria Plzen lead 1-0 from the first leg in the Czech Republic.

Is Hearts v Viktoria Plzen on TV?

Yes, BBC Scotland have taken up the rights for the match, with the game being screened on the BBC Scotland channel and across online platforms.

Hearts v Viktoria Plzen live stream

Overseas viewers can watch the match live on Hearts' pay-per-view channel.

Hearts take on Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League. | SNS Group

Team news

Steven Naismith revealed Hearts forward Lawrence Shankland is doubtful for Thursday’s showdown with Viktoria Plzen as the Edinburgh side attempt to banish the early-season gloom by qualifying for the Europa League group stage for the first time.

The Jambos, who have won none of their opening five games this term, go into the second leg of their play-off trailing 1-0 from the first match in Czechia last week.

However, the absence of talismanic striker Shankland – who has scored 59 goals since joining just over two years ago – would represent an obvious blow to their hopes of overturning that deficit at Tynecastle.

“Shanks has got a wee ache in a knee, just a contact injury from the Motherwell game, so we’ll give it as long as possible and see how he is tomorrow,” Naismith said on Wednesday afternoon. “He reported it after the game and he missed out yesterday and today on the (training) pitch.”

When is the Europa League draw?