What channel is Hearts v Omonoia on? TV, live stream and team news for Conference League clash

Full details for match against Cypriots at Tynecastle

Hearts are back in European action on Thursday night when they welcome Cypriot side Omonoia to Tynecastle in the Europa Conference League.

The Jambos will be looking to build upon their 2-1 victory over Dinamo Minsk in Azerbaijan last time out. Three points on matchday two would put them in a commanding position for progression to knock-out stages next year.

Omonoia, who hail from the Cypriot capital of Nicosia, won their own opener 4-0 against Vikingur of Iceland and will be hoping to boost their own hopes of qualification.

Here are all the details for the clash at Tynecastle:

Hearts take on Omonoia of Cyprus at Tynecastle. | SNS Group

Hearts v Omonoia match details

The Europa Conference League match between Heats and Omonoia takes place at Tynecastle, Edinburgh, on Thursday, October 24. Kick-off is at 5.45pm.

Hearts v Omonoia TV channel

TNT Sports have the UK TV rights for the Europa Conference League. The match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 3.

Hearts v Omonoia live stream

HeartsTV only have audio rights to the match on this occasion. They are not offering a live stream.

Hearts v Omonoia highlights

TNT Sports will provide highlights from 10.30pm on their round-up service, and also online via YouTube.

Hearts v Omonoia team news

Hearts have no fresh injury concerns for the visit of the Cypriots. Former Fiorentina and Inter Milan attacker Stevan Jovetic is Omonoia’s highest-profile player but is not available as he was signed too late to be registered in their European squad. Playmaker Veljko Simic is one of Omonia’s key players, while influential winger Willy Semedo has recently returned from injury and could feature at Tynecastle. Former Rangers defender Filip Helander is also in the Omonoia squad.

Hearts v Omonoia referee and VAR