All the details ahead of Hearts v Hibs Edinburgh derby

The first Edinburgh derby of the season takes place this weekend when Hearts welcome Hibs to Tynecastle.

With the Jambos flying high at the top of the Premiership and the Hibees still undefeated after six matches, something will have to give in Gorgie.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Tynecastle will host the first Edinburgh derby of the season between Hearts and Hibs. | SNS Group

Hearts v Hibs match details

The William Hill Premiership match between Hearts and Hibs takes place on Saturday, October 4 at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh. Kick-off is at 5.45pm.

Hearts v Hibs TV channel

Premier Sports have chosen this match for live coverage and they will screen the Edinburgh derby live on Premier Sports 2.

Hearts v Hibs live stream

Hearts and Hibs TV will be screening the match live for overseas viewers and Premier Sports will have it on their online player and app.

Hearts v Hibs highlights

Sportscene will be screened on the BBC Scotland channel at 8pm on Saturday and will then be repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.40pm later that night.

Hearts v Hibs team news

Hearts will be without defender Frankie Kent, who is recovering from a knee issue, and midfielder Ageu, who is working his way back from a hamstring injury. Goalkeeper Craig Gordon is back in training but fellow stopper Ryan Fulton remains sidelined.

Rocky Bushiri returns to the Hibs squad after missing last week’s 0-0 draw with Celtic due to personal reasons. Midfielders Jamie McGrath and Miguel Chaiwa are battling Achilles and hamstring issues respectively. Alasana Manneh (hamstring), Joe Newell (groin) and Elie Youan (ankle) are also major doubts.