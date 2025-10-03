What channel is Hearts v Hibs on? TV, live stream and highlights details plus team news
The first Edinburgh derby of the season takes place this weekend when Hearts welcome Hibs to Tynecastle.
With the Jambos flying high at the top of the Premiership and the Hibees still undefeated after six matches, something will have to give in Gorgie.
Here are all the details ahead of the match:
Hearts v Hibs match details
The William Hill Premiership match between Hearts and Hibs takes place on Saturday, October 4 at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh. Kick-off is at 5.45pm.
Hearts v Hibs TV channel
Premier Sports have chosen this match for live coverage and they will screen the Edinburgh derby live on Premier Sports 2.
Hearts v Hibs live stream
Hearts and Hibs TV will be screening the match live for overseas viewers and Premier Sports will have it on their online player and app.
Hearts v Hibs highlights
Sportscene will be screened on the BBC Scotland channel at 8pm on Saturday and will then be repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.40pm later that night.
Hearts v Hibs team news
Hearts will be without defender Frankie Kent, who is recovering from a knee issue, and midfielder Ageu, who is working his way back from a hamstring injury. Goalkeeper Craig Gordon is back in training but fellow stopper Ryan Fulton remains sidelined.
Rocky Bushiri returns to the Hibs squad after missing last week’s 0-0 draw with Celtic due to personal reasons. Midfielders Jamie McGrath and Miguel Chaiwa are battling Achilles and hamstring issues respectively. Alasana Manneh (hamstring), Joe Newell (groin) and Elie Youan (ankle) are also major doubts.
David Dickinson will be in charge of proceedings at Tynecastle Park and will be assisted by Frank Connor and Jonathan Bell. John Beaton is the VAR and will be assisted back at Clydesdale House by Graeme Stewart.
