How to watch Heidenheim v Hearts

Hearts can take a giant leap towards qualification for the UEFA Conference League knock-out stages when they host Heidenheim on Thursday.

A victory over the German Bundesliga side would all but guarantee a place in the play-off round for Neil Critchley’s men and even set them up for possible automatic qualification for the last 16 - the prize which awaits the top eight finishers in the revamped 36-team table format.

A play-off place is the reward for clubs who finish between ninth and 24th with nine points expected to be enough for Hearts to ensure European football beyond Christmas. Hearts are currently riding high in sixth in the Conference League table on a maximum six points after opening their campaign with victories over Dinamo Minsk and Omonoia with four more games to come.

Heidenheim will be the Tynecastle club’s sternest challenge so far after their remarkable rise from the fifth tier of German football into the top flight, where they finished seventh last season to qualify for Europe for the first time in their history. They are down in 12th place in the current Bundesliga standings after winning only three of their opening nine league fixtures this season, but like Hearts, they have saved their best form for Europe, winning their opening two Conference League fixtures against Slovenian side Olympija and Cypriot outfit Pafos after eliminating Swedish team Hacken in the play-off round.

Hearts too have struggled in their domestic league so far, languishing second bottom of the Scottish Premiership, but have picked up since the appointment of Critchley last month with a 2-1 win at St Johnstone at the weekend providing a morale boost while Heidenheim arrive in Edinburgh without a win in their last five domestic fixtures, which included a cup exit at the hands of second tier Hertha Berlin.

Hearts host Heidenheim in the UEFA Conference League at Tynecastle Park. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Hearts v Heidenheim match details

The Conference League fixture takes place at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh, on Thursday, November 7, 2024. Kick-off is 8pm.

Hearts v Heidenheim TV channel

The match will be shown live on subscription channel TNT Sports 3 with coverage starting following the conclusion of Olympiacos v Rangers on the same channel.

Hearts v Heidenheim live stream

TNT Sport subscribers can stream the match live here and through the discovery+ app. Details on how to subscribe can be found here.

Hearts v Heidenhem team news

Hearts will again be without Calem Nieuwenhof, Yutaro Oda and Gerald Taylor but have no fresh injury concerns. The Heidenheim squad is predominantly made up of German players, although they have no household names. Their three top scorers from last season all departed in the summer, with Jan Niklas-Beste joining Benfica, Erin Dinkci moving to Freiburg and Tim Kleindienst now at Borussia Moenchengladbach. German pair Marvin Pieringer and Maximilian Breunig and teenager Paul Wanner have become their three main goalscorers this season.

Norwegian whistler Kristoffer Hagenes has been appointed match referee with countryman Tom Harald Hagenon on VAR duty.