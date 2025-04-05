How to watch Hearts v Dundee United

Hearts and Dundee United square off in a key battle for a top six place in the William Hill Premiership at Tynecastle Park on Sunday.

Both sides have it in their own hands to secure a top half finish in the table with two matches remaining before the league splits into two sections.

Dundee United will have already clinched their top six place place ahead of the match if St Mirren fail to defeat Dundee at Dens Park on Saturday. A St Mirren victory, however, would mean United require a point at Tynecastle to mathematically secure top six.

Hearts will remain in the top six regardless of results elsewhere if they beat United - and could secure their spot with one match to spare if both Motherwell and St Mirren lose on Saturday.

It would be a notable achievement for head coach Neil Critchley, who took over a Hearts side who were bottom of the Premiership and still searching for their first win of the season when they sacked Steven Naismith in September.

Securing top six would also be a feather in the cap of United boss Jim Goodwin in what is his side’s first season back in the top flight after winning promotion from the Championship last term.

Hearts host Dundee United in the penultimate match before the Scottish Premiership split at Tynecastle Park on Sunday. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Hearts v Dundee United match details

The William Hill Premiership fixture takes place at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh on Sunday, April 6, 2025. Kick-off is 2.30pm.

Hearts v Dundee United TV channel

The match will be broadcast live on subscription channel Premier Sports 2. Coverage gets underway at 2pm. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Sunday evening with the programme repeated at 11.45pm on BBC One Scotland.

Hearts v Dundee United live stream

Premier Sports subscribers can stream the match live via the Premier Sports website or app. Hearts and Dundee United fans living outside the UK and Ireland can watch the game live on Hearts TV or DUTV with an international subscription.

Hearts v Dundee United team news

Hearts defenders Jamie McCart, Stephen Kingsley and Frankie Kent are all pushing for a return to contention after injury but Gerald Taylor (knee) and Aidan Denholm (hamstring) are still out.

United have Emmanuel Adegboyega back from suspension but will make late decisions on fitness concerns for several unnamed players..

Hearts v Dundee United referee and VAR

Nick Walsh is the match referee with Calum Spence and Daniel McFarlane as his assistants. Andrew Dallas is on VAR duty and will be assisted by Graeme Stewart.