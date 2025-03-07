How to watch Hearts v Dundee

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Gas Scottish Cup quarter-finals get underway on Friday night when Hearts host Dundee at Tynecastle Park.

Hearts are bidding to reach the semi-finals for the second successive season while Dundee have not reached the last four since 2006, when they lost to Gretna. Dundee have not lifted the cup since 1910, while Hearts won it for the eighth time in 2012 and were beaten finalists in 2019, 2020 and 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts go into the match in need of a response to the 2-1 derby defeat to Hibs at Easter Road, although this was only the second loss in 12 outings for Neil Critchley’s side. Dundee are in poor form by contrast, having failed to win any of their last seven league matches to slip to within three points of bottom spot.

Tony Docherty’s side have saved their best for the Scottish Cup - defeating Airdrie 4-0 in round four before claiming a 1-0 derby win over Dundee United in round five. Hearts saw off Brechin City with a 4-1 win at Glebe Park before requiring penalty kicks to get past St Mirren after a 1-1 draw in Paisley.

The previous meeting between the sides saw Hearts claim a resounding 6-0 win over Dundee at Dens Park last month while the last three clashes at Tynecastle have all been won by the home side since a 2-1 loss to Dundee in February 2022.

Hearts host Dundee in the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup quarter-finals at Tynecastle Park on Friday. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Hearts v Dundee match details

The Scottish Gas Scottish Cup quarter-final tie between Hearts and Dundee takes place at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh on Friday, March 7, 2025. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts v Dundee TV channel

The match will be broadcast live on subscription channel Premier Sports 1. Coverage gets underway at 7.15pm.

Hearts v Dundee live stream

Premier Sports subscribers can stream the match live via the Premier Sports website or app. Hearts and Dundee fans living outside the UK and Ireland can watch the game live on Hearts TV or DeeTV with an international subscription.

Hearts v Dundee highlights

Highlights will be shown on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Sunday, March 9 with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland the same night at 11.40pm.

Hearts v Dundee team news

Hearts are still without midfielder Cammy Devlin due to concussion. Craig Halkett, Frankie Kent, Stephen Kingsley and Aidan Denholm also remained sidelined. Yan Dhanda returns from a hip injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dundee midfielder Scott Fraser is back in training after a groin injury but is unlikely to feature. They remain without Antonio Portales (calf), Seb Palmer-Houlden (knee), Clark Robertson (hamstring) and Billy Koumetio (ankle).

Kevin Clancy is the match referee with Andrew Dallas on VAR duty.