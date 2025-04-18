All the details ahead of Hearts v Aberdeen at Hampden

Hearts and Aberdeen will do battle this weekend as they bid to reach the Scottish Cup final.

The Jambos and the Dons will meet at the national stadium for the first time since 1996. Hearts missed out on the top six in the Premiership last weekend and their only shot at something tangible this season in the Scottish Cup, while Aberdeen are also competing for third place in the league.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Hearts v Aberdeen match details

The Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final match between Hearts and Aberdeen takes place on Saturday, April 19, 2025 at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 12.30pm.

Hearts v Aberdeen TV channel

Both BBC Scotland and Premier Sports, the principal broadcast partners of the Scottish Cup, have chosen this match for live coverage.

Hearts v Aberdeen live stream

The match will be live on the BBC iPlayer and the Premier Sports Player.

Hearts v Aberdeen highlights

Sportscene will be screened on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Saturday and will then be repeated at 11.40pm on BBC One.

Hearts v Aberdeen team news

Hearts will welcome back teenage striker James Wilson into the squad after he was banned last weekend. Defender Gerald Taylor and midfielder Aidan Denholm remain out with long-term injuries.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has been boosted by the availability of goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov, defender Gavin Molloy and midfielder Jamie McGrath. However, centre-half Kristers Tobers, midfielder Sivert Hiltne Nilsen and forward Vicente Besuijen are still sidelined.