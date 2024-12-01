What channel is Hearts v Aberdeen on? TV, live stream and highlights details plus team news

All the information ahead of Hearts v Aberdeen

Hearts and Aberdeen meet in the William Hill Premiership in what is sure to be a fiery encounter at Tynecastle.

The Jambos are bottom of the league after Hibs’ victory over Motherwell on Saturday, while second-placed Aberdeen now trail Celtic by five points following their win over Ross County.

Both Hearts and Aberdeen suffered setbacks during the week. The Jambos lost 2-0 at Cercle Brugge in the Europa Conference League, while Aberdeen conceded a 96th-minute goal to draw 3-3 at Hibs.

Here are all the match details:

Tynecastle plays host to Hearts v Aberdeen. | SNS Group

Hearts v Aberdeen match details

The William Hill Premiership match between Hearts and Aberdeen takes place at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh, on Sunday, December 1. Kick-off is 3pm.

Hearts v Aberdeen TV channel

The match has been selected for live broadcast by Premier Sports. They will show it on Premier Sport 1.

Hearts v Aberdeen live stream

Premier Sports will also have the match live on their website and the Premier Sports App. A monthly subscription costs £12.99.

Hearts v Aberdeen highlights

Sportscene will have highlights of Hearts v Aberdeen at 7.15pm on Sunday on the BBC Scotland channel. The programme will be repeated later in the evening at 11.45pm on BBC One.

Lawrence Shankland and Graeme Shinnie will once again do battle. | SNS Group

Hearts v Aberdeen team news

Hearts midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof (hamstring) is still not missing while Pape Habib Gueye (quad) is Aberdeen’s only absentee.