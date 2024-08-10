How to watch Dundee v Hearts

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dundee host Hearts in the first match to be played on the new Dens Park playing surface on Saturday.

The pitch at the Scot Foam Stadium came under heavy criticism last season due to five postponements with Rangers accusing the club of "negligence and unprofessionalism” following consecutive call-offs. The situation resulted in Dundee receiving a hefty fine from the SPFL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club responded by ripping up the pitch at the end of last season with extensive work carried out over the summer to lay a new surface in time for the start of the season.

Dundee played their Premier Sports Cup group home matches at Glebe Park - the home of Brechin City - to allow the new pitch to bed in and the club are confident that there will be no repeat of last season’s issues in the current campaign.

Both sides go into matchday two of the new Scottish Premiership season with one point on the board after opening day draws. Hearts were impressive in their stalemate against Rangers at Tynecastle while Dundee twice came from a goal down to secure a 2-2 draw against city rivals Dundee United at Tannadice.

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith has signed a new contract on the eve of the trip to Tayside alongside the rest of his coaching staff, tying them to the club until 2026.

Dundee v Hearts match details

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at the Scot Foam Stadium (Den’s Park) on Saturday, August 10, 2024. Kick-off is 5.30pm.

Dundee v Hearts TV channel

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 with coverage starting at 5pm. Match highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm and repeated on BBC One Scotland 11.40pm. Dundee v Hearts live stream

Premier Sports subscribers can watch via the Premier Sports app or website.

Dundee v Hearts team news

Dundee duo Charlie Reilly and Clark Robertson remain out with hamstring injuries and Joe Shaughnessy (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts squad is a player lighter following the sale of Kyosuke Tagawa to Kashima Antlers. Midfielders Beni Baningime (knee) and Calem Nieuwenhof (hamstring) are set to be the only absentees.

Dundee v Hearts referee and VAR

Don Robertson is the match referee with David Dickinson on VAR duty.

Match odds