Full match details ahead of Hearts’ trip to Denmark to face Copenhagen

Hearts are back in European action on Thursday evening when they take on FC Copenhagen in the Europa Conference on Thursday evening.

Neil Critchley’s side currently have six points following wins over Dinamo Minsk and Omonoia, although their last two outings ending in defeat, going down to Heidenheim and Cercle Brugge.

A positive result, however, in Denmark would all but ensure at least a place in the play-off round and European football beyond Christmas for the Jambos for the first time since the 1988/89 season.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Hearts face Copenhagen at the Parken Stadion.Hearts face Copenhagen at the Parken Stadion.
Hearts face Copenhagen at the Parken Stadion.

Copenhagen v Hearts match details

The Europa Conference League matchday five encounter between Copenhagen and Hearts takes place on Thursday, December 12 at Parken Stadion, Copenhagen. Kick-off is at 5.45pm GMT.

Copenhagen v Hearts channel

The match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 3.

Copenhagen v Hearts live stream

TNT Sports subscribers are able to watch live on across all of the broadcaster’s streaming platforms.

Copenhagen v Hearts highlights

All of Thursday night’s European action will be shown on TNT Sports 1 from 10.30pm.

Hearts midfielder Beni Baningime will miss out with a knee issue, but defender Frankie Kent is back after a thigh strain. Stephen Kingsley and Calem Nieuwenhof are also unavailable.

