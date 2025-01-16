What channel is Brechin v Hearts on? TV, live stream and Scottish Cup highlights details plus VAR snub
The fourth round of the Scottish Cup begins on Friday night when Highland League side Brechin City play host to Premiership outfit Hearts.
One of 16 ties across the weekend, there will be heightened anticipation ahead of the match, with an unusual Friday night kick-off and the potential for a seismic shock.
Here are all the details ahead of the match:
Brechin v Hearts match details
The Scottish Cup fourth roun match between Brechin City and Hearts takes place on Friday, January 17 at Glebe Park, Brechin. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.
Brechin v Hearts TV channel
The BBC has selected this match for live coverage. It will be shown on the BBC Scotland channel.
Brechin v Hearts live stream
The game can be watched free of charge on the BBC iPlayer.
Brechin v Hearts highlights
The first chance to watch highlights on TV from Brechin v Hearts will come on Saturday, January 18 when Sportscene’s Scottish Cup package airs on BBC One at 10.30pm.
Brechin v Hearts team news
Hearts head coach Neil Critchley refused to divulge pre-match whether he will change his goalkeeper, with Zander Clark hoping to get the nod over Craig Gordon. Calem Nieuwenhof and Gerald Taylor could be involved after months of the sidelines, but Lawrence Shankland is expected to be sidelined with a calf complaint.
Brechin will be without former Hearts youngster Anthony McDonald, but ex-Jambos Kevin McHattie and Brad McKay are set to be involved.
Grant Irvine will be in charge of proceedings at Glebe Park and will be assisted by Graham McNeillie and Alastair Taylor. However, there will be no VAR in operation.
