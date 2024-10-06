What channel is Aberdeen v Hearts on? Live stream and TV details plus team news for Premiership clash
Aberdeen will look to maintain their 100 per cent start to the 2024/25 season when they welcome managerless Hearts to Pittodrie for this Premiership clash.
The Dons have won every match under new head coach Jimmy Thelin - including six games in the league - and as a result, sit joint top of the division. Hearts, meanwhile, are yet to win in the Premiership and are bottom of the table. Their poor run of form resulted in Steven Naismith losing his job, with Liam Fox in charge on a caretaker basis.
Hearts did record their first competitive victory of the season with a 2-1 win against Dinamo Minsk in the Europa Conference League, but they arrive at Pittodrie as underdogs for a fixture that normally goes the way of the home side.
Aberdeen v Hearts match details
This William Hill Premiership match takes place at Pittodrie, Aberdeen, on Sunday, October 6 at 3pm. Kick-off is at 3pm.
Aberdeen v Hearts TV channel
The Premiership’s broadcast partners have not selected this game for live coverage.
Aberdeen v Hearts live stream
RedTV, which is run by Aberdeen, are offering the match via its pay-per-view service. A one-off pass can be purchased for £13.99 - full details can be found here.
Aberdeen v Hearts team news
Aberdeen striker Pape Habib Gueye was this week ruled out until early 2025 with a quad muscle tear and midfielder Dante Polvara remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.
Hearts midfielder Beni Baningime will be assessed after going off with what interim boss Liam Fox described as “fatigue” during Thursday’s win over Dinamo Minsk. Musa Drammeh is back in contention after not being included in the squad for European matches. Calem Nieuwenhof (hamstring) and Gerald Taylor (knee) are both out.
John Beaton is in charge of proceedings at Pittodrie, while Don Robertson is on VAR duties.
