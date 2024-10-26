In-form midfielder ready for Easter Road baptism of fire

Hearts midfielder Malachi Boateng has been involved in Scottish football for three seasons now - but he is in little doubt that Sunday’s Edinburgh derby will be one of biggest matches he has been involved in.

The Crystal Palace academy graduate spent two campaigns on loan at Queen’s Park and Dundee before agreeing a permanent three-year contract with Hearts this summer. The 22-year-old has started the two matches new head coach Neil Critchley has presided over and has impressed in a holding role. He is in line to play against Hibs on Sunday lunchtime.

“The derby will be a frantic game, everyone knows what it means,” said Boateng, who put in an excellent display in Thursday night’s 2-0 Europa Conference League win over Omonoia. “It will be the biggest derby I’ve been involved in, I can’t wait for it.

“In London when you’re coming through the youth every game is a derby - but this is different. It will be the biggest atmosphere I’ve played in. We know what to expect from it, it’s the first one of the season and both teams aren’t where we want to be.

“It’s clear to us all how important it is. Even me coming from London, I know the importance of it and what it means to the fans and the club.”

Boateng will be flying solo from a family perspective, though, as his parents and brother Hiram - who plays for Mansfield - won’t be able to make the trip north to watch him.

“My family are working on Monday so they’re not coming up,” Boateng revealed. “My brother plays for Mansfield so has a game on Saturday so he will be recovering from that as well.

“My parents flit between the two of us, they are really supportive of the both of us. They change between the two, my dad is more into the football but they don’t split up and watch one of us each!

“They have enjoyed their trips up to Edinburgh so far and will be trying to get another few lined up to watch me play. But it’s not possible for them to come up this weekend but they’ll be watching it from home.”