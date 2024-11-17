'That's why I came here' - the Hearts star who is relishing what is around the corner

Celtic, Cercle Brugge and Aberdeen lie in wait

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a Hearts player, life comes at your fast and furious right now. Defender Frankie Kent wouldn't have it any other way.

The Jambos signed off before the international break with a glamorous Europa Conference League tie against German Bundesliga outfit Heidenheim and a trip to Ibrox to face Rangers. While both matches ended in defeat, Hearts received plaudits for the way they performed. Now it is about stringing positive results together under new head coach Neil Critchley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts are in a better place on the continent than they are back home. Halfway through the Conference League league phase, one more victory should secure a play-off berth at worst, meaning European football after Christmas for the first time since 1989. But back in the Premiership, they are second-bottom of the table with just two wins to their name.

Upon resumption of club football next weekend, Hearts have an under-the-lights meeting with Celtic on the night of Saturday. November 23. Then they fly to Belgium to take on Cercle Brugge in the Conference League on Thursday, November 28. Aberdeen then travel to Gorgie on Sunday, December 1. The league's only undefeated teams and one of the richest sides in the Jupiler Pro League await, all in the space of eight days.

Hearts defender Frankie Kent is looking forward to three big games in eight days after the international break. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group) | SNS Group

"Everyone knew when I was coming here that Hearts is a big club," said English defender Kent, who traded Peterborough for Edinburgh 18 months ago and has been a consistently strong performer ever since. So to be doing what I’m doing now, playing in all these big games, shows it.

“This is what we want to do, you want to challenge yourself against better teams and better players all the time. The big games are coming thick and fast for us - but that’s what we want. We want to challenge ourselves and that’s why we’re here - we played Rangers, now we play the two other best teams in the league. And we have a European away game in between it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s why I came here, I want to be playing in these games and test myself. You don’t want an easy ride and we’ve had to test ourselves, it’s tough but it’s enjoyable. We don’t like losing but we have to take the positives, learn from it and try to use it to become better. These are big games, they’re hard games."

Hearts' need in the league appears more pressing given a poor start to the season that cost Steven Naismith his job as manager. Pressure is therefore on for a club with top-four aspirations to climb the standings quickly and while Kent is fully aware of the expectations, he believes there is plenty of time left to make up ground on teams above them.

“We can’t put too much importance on it but at the same time we know the situation we’re in," continued Kent. “It’s November and it’s not like we’re chasing with a month of the season to go. We know we need to be better and improve, but you also have to have clear heads.

“From a league perspective, things can change quickly. Nobody is thinking this season has been good enough, we know it hasn’t and I know that. But football can change very quickly, a few results in a row and things start looking a bit better. We’re also aware, though, that if you don’t get them it builds pressure on you. It has to be game by game, try to put in as good a performance as we can and take it from there."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley. | SNS Group

Kent and his teammates not away on international duty will have benefitted from more time with Critchley, who arrived at the club last month and is transforming the style of football being played by Hearts.

“The manager has worked on the finer details," added Kent. “I think you can see from the last few games what we’re trying to do and the belief he’s given us in that. He’s helped with things but the realisation is we have to be better.

“At the start of the season nobody was playing well enough to warrant getting results. We have started to play better, boys are performing to what we’re supposed to be doing. What we’re doing will help us get results, that’s what it’s all geared to.