Hearts head coach Steven Naismith still believes he is right man to guide the club off the bottom of the Premiership, but admitted he was “realistic” about the pressure he is under after the Jambos slumped to a eighth successive defeat against St Mirren.

The former Tynecastle player also said that he will walk away from his position should he feel that he does not have the support of the players or if “they are not listening” to him any more.

The travelling Hearts support called for Naismith to be sacked towards the end of the 2-1 defeat in Paisley, with the players heckled off the pitch at the end. The Jambos have only scored three goals all season and have one point to their name, which came in the league opener at home to Rangers back in early August. They also exited the Premier Sports Cup against Championship side Falkirk.

Hearts have been in decline since the end of last season despite finishing third and qualifying for Europe. They have won just one of their past 15 competitive matches and severe heat is now being put on Naismith. The 38-year-old feels the squad is still playing for him and that he can turn fortunes around, but knows that the club’s board may feel differently amid such a dire run of form.

Asked if he was still thinks he is capable of turning Hearts’ fortunes around, Naismith replied. “Yes I do. Because of our performance at the start. The first-half performance was good. The last moment wasn't good. Because of the start of the season, we started to feel we needed to be safe. You're losing the game, we become safe. We don't play the passes we did in the first half. It caused them problems. The second half fizzles out because of that. I'm still confident in that. I'm realistic to understand that the more games we pass, the more pressure builds.

Hearts fans called for Naismith to “get tae ****” just after the 75-minute mark. “It'll be what it'll be,” he said of the supporters’ ire towards him and potential for change. “The one thing I've felt my whole time at the club as a player, as a coach and as a manager, is that the board are realistic, they're sensible, they understand it. They make good decisions, in my opinion. They have done in the club for the last five years. That'll be what it'll be. I can totally understand the fans' frustration. The travelling support, as you see, is fantastic. At the moment, we're not rewarding that. That's a big disappointment.”

Naismith says he still has the appetite to be head coach of Hearts. “I love the job,” he continued. “I love the challenge. I love the intensity. I love the pressure that comes with it. I love all that. I'm just really frustrated because our performances at times have been good. Today, I thought we had an intent, we carried a threat. But it's the final moments that have not given any fruit for that play. And then the goals, we can see they're soft. I think in terms of my job, I love it. I think it's a brilliant club. I think there's so much potential. It's a really tough moment. I'm well aware of it. I understand the pressures and the consequences that come with that. But I still have full belief, if I'm honest.

“I'm going to sit here and say that because I do firmly believe it. A few things in the second half are frustrating. We don't have that ability to continue to make the right passes that we've got so much success from. We play more into their hands. I don't know how many times in the second half, we end up with the goalie having the ball again. They're small moments, but they're affecting us big time. And then we lost the momentum. At the end there, it becomes desperate. And that's not where we want to be.”

