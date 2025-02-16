Neil Critchley lists areas where Hearts bested Rangers as one 'disappointed' player avoids criticism

Hearts striker Elton Kabangu is denied by Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Hearts manager reacts to 3-1 defeat to Rangers

Neil Critchley lamented the small margins that went against his side as Hearts fell once again to Rangers at Tynecastle.

The manager was still scratching his head when he met with reporters afterwards as he attempted to ascertain how Hearts had been left with nothing to show for their efforts beyond a fine goal from centre-half Michael Steinwender shortly after half-time on his home debut.

That made it 1-1 after defender Jamie McCart had inadvertently turned a Ianis Hagi cross into his own net 20 minutes in to give Rangers the lead.

Elton Kabangu missed several chances before and afterwards as the visitors toiled. Vaclav Cerny took advantage of a fortune deflection to make it 2-1 and the unfortunate McCart scored another own goal to with 17 minutes left while trying to thwart Cyriel Dessers.

“I am scratching my head a little bit,” said Critchley. “I don't think 3-1 is a fair reflection of the game at all. It's not often you play Rangers and you have more of the ball, more passes, better chances, clearer chances, more shots. And we've done all of that today, yet we've lost.

“I suppose the story of the game for us is we weren't clinical in our moments and a little bit of misfortune for maybe one or two of the goals as well. And that's what's decided the game. But, yeah, so many positive things….I thought we were very good. I thought we were excellent. We took the game to them, went toe-to-toe with them. I don't think 3-1 is a fair reflection of the game.”

Critchley was asked how Kabangu was feeling in the dressing room afterwards. The Belgian striker has enjoyed a positive start to his Hearts career, with five goals in six appearances since arriving on loan from Union St Gilloise. But he endured an off day here before being replaced by Musa Drammeh with ten minutes left.

“He came off the pitch and he was disappointed,” said Critchley. “He said he should have scored. But again, I'm not critical of him because he played that position perfectly and how we wanted him to play. He got into the right areas.