Neil Critchley backs Hearts to hold top six nerve and has say on James Wilson red card

Hearts boss reacts to 1-0 defeat to Dundee United

Hearts manager Neil Critchley has backed his side to hold their nerve and secure a top six place after the 1-0 defeat to Dundee United took the race to final weekend before the split.

Sam Dalby's second half winner at Tynecastle leaves Hearts just one point ahead of both St Mirren and Motherwell in sixth position in the Scottish Premiership with just one round of pre-split fixtures left.

Hearts will travel to Fir Park on Saturday knowing that only a victory will guarantee a top half finish. A defeat would see Motherwell leapfrog them while a draw would allow St Mirren to steal sixth place if they defeat Ross County at home.

“It's a great game, isn't it?" Critchley said, looking ahead to the winner-takes-all trip to Motherwell. "It's exciting. The positive thing is it's in our favour.

“We're not relying on other results. We know if we go there and win, then it's job done. It's still in our hands and we have to use that as a positive.

“If we play like we did today, with a little bit of better quality, then that'll give us a good chance.”

The defeat to United was harsh on Hearts, who were the better side for the majority of the match despite being reduced to 10 men in the 38th minute when striker James Wilson was sent off for a heavy challenge on United midfielder Luca Stephenson.

Critchley appeared engraged with the red card decision on the touchline but conceded that he could not argue with referee Nick Walsh's interpretation after reviewing footage.

“At the time I thought it was a real genuine attempt to play the ball," Critchley said. "I thought he got something on the ball. I thought it was very harsh at the time.

“Having seen it back, you're talking about a fraction, an absolute fraction, being mistimed. He's followed through slightly high.

“When you go to ground and you slide, there's always going to be a natural coming together. But the referee is right on top of it. In this day and age, if you mistime a tackle, then you give the referee a decision to make.